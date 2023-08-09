Recap | Alyssa Naeher shines for U.S. during World Cup appearance

Alyssa Naeher did everything she could to will the United States to victory.

In Sunday’s Round of 16 match against Sweden, the goalkeeper posted a clean sheet through 120 minutes of play.

Even in the penalty shootout, Naeher stepped up to the spot and nailed her kick to keep the stars and stripes alive.

However, after the U.S.’s third missed penalty, the 34-year-old goalie was back between the posts, needing a save to keep her team’s hopes alive.

Sweden’s Lina Hurtig struck the ball to her left — Naeher guessed correctly and got two hands to the ball. Nine times out of 10, it would’ve been a clean save.

Incredibly, the ball popped into the air and drifted toward the goal line. Naeher made a second effort, lunging with an outstretched glove to save it, but she was just a millimeter too late.

With the goal, the Swedes advanced to the quarterfinal to face Japan, while the U.S. was sent packing earlier than it ever has in a World Cup.

The tournament was a puzzling one for the back-to-back defending champs; not just because they were bounced early from the tournament, but because they dominated all four of their games.

The U.S. outshot their opponents 85-to-19 and allowed just two shots on goal in the whole tournament, yet it only scored four total goals.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski’s squad completely outplayed its opponents, but egregiously nonclinical shooting wasted a golden effort from the defense.

In the end, it was an unceremonious send-off for Naeher, who may have just started her last World Cup game.

It’s been a decorated career for the goalie, and it all started in Happy Valley.

Naeher went down as one of the best goalkeepers in Penn State history, reeling in a number of prestigious honors during her 4-year career.

Across 74 career starts, she allowed just 66 goals on a .820 save percentage. As a team, the Nittany Lions went 50-19-5 and won a pair of Big Ten titles.

At the professional level, the goalie has continued to excel. Now in her 11th season in the NWSL and eighth with the Chicago Red Stars, Naeher is the league’s all-time leader in saves and appearances by a goalkeeper.

Internationally, the Stratford, Connecticut, native has been quite successful. It started with her run with the U.S. in the 2008 U-20 World Cup, where she won the Golden Glove award en route to a championship.

Naeher received her call-up to the senior squad in 2015, where she backed up fellow American great Hope Solo on another title-winning squad. She represented her country again as a reserve at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

In 2019, Naeher got her chance to shine in the World Cup in France. Leading the squad to another international trophy, Naeher accounted for four shutouts and allowed just three goals in seven matches.

Lastly, the goalkeeper picked up a bronze medal in Tokyo during the 2020 Olympics, her last major tournament before this summer’s World Cup.

Ranking third all-time for the U.S. in caps, wins and shutouts, if this is the end for Naeher, she’ll go down as one of the best goalkeepers in national team history.

