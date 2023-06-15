Ranking the top 10 best women’s Penn State athletes heading into 2023-24 academic year | Opinion

Penn State consistently boasts some of the nation’s premier athletes, and this coming year will be no different.

On the women’s side of things, 14 different teams make up the university athletics program.

With top performers, like Ally Schlegel, Bailey Parshall and Kiara Zanon, all moved on, there’s more room at the top for talented student-athletes to make names for themselves.

Hailing from seven different sports, these 10 female athletes are the best the school has to offer.

10. Amelia White, soccer

This is the most controversial pick on this list but not due to a lack of talent.

Amelia White didn’t really accomplish enough in her first year to be on this list, but the skills she possesses are too much to overlook.

Though White only tallied nine points and totaled just nine starts, she sat behind two of the nation’s best forwards. With both Schlegel and Penelope Hocking suiting up for the Chicago Red Stars, there’s no reason to believe White shouldn’t start every game in 2023.

The former No. 2 overall recruit looked like the most gifted player on the pitch nearly every time she trotted on it as a freshman. White is easily the least-accomplished college athlete on this list, despite earning Big Ten All-Freshman team honors, but her abilities are undeniable.

For now, she’ll take the last spot on this list, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise if she ends up outperforming several others above her.

9. Kristin O’Neill, lacrosse

Kristin O’Neill proved once again that she’s one of the better goal scorers in the nation, finishing tied for 47th with 2.83 tallied per game. O’Neill’s 51 scores were a comfortable career high.

Earning All-American honors for a second consecutive season, O’Neill solidified herself as one of the blue and white’s best athletes this year.

Her stats could’ve been even better, but with a greater ability to score comes more attention from the defense. The rising fourth-year Nittany Lion was often double- or triple-teamed in order to force the ball out of her hands.

O’Neill’s senior season in 2024 is unlikely to disappoint and could bring program record-breaking results.

8. Mallory Kauffman, track and field

This is the first under-the-radar pick, but it’s a selection that had to be made.

Mallory Kauffman is one of only two athletes on this list to be named a first-team All-American during the 2022-23 school year.

Kauffman broke the program record three times during the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, ending with a career-best throw of 18 meters while earning All-American honors for her sixth-place finish.

The fourth-year Nittany Lion has one more year of eligibility left and appears primed to capture another pair of All-American honors during both the indoor and outdoor campaigns, assuming she chooses to return to Penn State.

7. Makenna Marisa, basketball

After the 2022-23 season, Makenna Marisa would’ve been higher on this list, but last year set the Lady Lion back a little.

Marisa averaged career lows in both free-throw percentage and rebounds while putting up 4.5 fewer points than the season before.

Part of this decline came as a result of the addition of point guard Shay Ciezki to the lineup, and Marisa will have even more talent around her this coming season. Bank on Marisa reestablishing herself as a 20-point scorer, though, with program records and pro scouting for her to chase in her fifth and final year.

Penn State’s strongest squad under coach Carolyn Kieger is set to take the floor this winter, and Marisa will be at the forefront of its success.

6. Mac Podraza, volleyball

The first of back-to-back new Nittany Lions in the top 10 is an accomplished volleyball transfer from a bitter conference rival.

Seleisa Elisaia’s departure put the blue and white in a tough spot, as losing one of the top setters in the nation is never easy. But coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley responded in a big way, bringing in an even more proven Mac Podraza.

Podraza beat out Elisaia for Big Ten Setter of the Year last season and was a second-team All-American as a senior.

During her four seasons with Ohio State, Podraza earned All-American recognition three times and ended her career fifth in program history with 4,001 assists.

The 6-foot-2 setter will fuel a Penn State squad that returns Allie Holland, Taylor Trammel and Zoe Weatherington and added more top-tier talent via the portal.

5. Rebecca Cooke, soccer

Just edging out her fellow newcomer is women’s soccer transfer Rebecca Cooke.

Cooke was the nation’s top scorer in 2022, tallying 22 goals as a junior at Quinnipiac. Though it’s probable she’ll fall short of that number in 2023, Cooke’s knack for scoring suggests she should still be able to rack up at least 15 tallies.

With White pushing the attack forward, the duo should lead one of the nation’s best offenses.

Cooke’s ability to score in a bunch of different ways will benefit the blue and white and should secure her a second consecutive All-American nod, after taking home third-team recognition last year.

4. Josie Bothun, hockey

Deciding between the next two selections felt like splitting hairs, but ultimately women’s hockey goalie Josie Bothun wound up in fourth place.

Since skating on the ice of Pegula Ice Arena in 2020, Bothun has been one of the country’s premier goaltenders. The Minnesotan was dubbed CHA Goaltender of the Year and USCHO Rookie of the Year as a freshman.

Even though her goals-against average has gone up each year, the eye test suggests Bothun has only improved between the pipes since her first season in Happy Valley.

Excellence every night is expected of Bothun, and she rarely fails to deliver. Expect more of the same from the rising fourth-year, who will hope to captain her squad to its second straight conference tournament title.

3. Mackenzie Allessie, field hockey

Mackenzie Allessie may be the most underrated athlete at Penn State, but she’s far from it on this list.

Allessie is the only four-time All-American on this list and is one of the few the university has to offer. Following two straight years of first-team recognition, Allessie earned second-team honors in 2022.

The former Buckeye was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 but has since had the spotlight stolen off of her by the No. 1 player on this list. But this wasn’t due to a lack of production after she put up a career-high 42 points last fall.

In her fifth and final season of collegiate field hockey, expect more greatness from Allessie.

2. Tessa Janecke, hockey

There’s certainly a case for each of the top two players on this list to be in the first spot, but for now, Tessa Janecke slides in at No. 2.

Women’s hockey’s star forward has the tools and motor to be in contention for the Patty Kazmaier Award, given annually to the nation’s top player, as a sophomore. And with Zanon in Columbus, Ohio, Janecke’s chances are heightened with more opportunities to be the offense’s go-to player.

It wouldn’t be out of the question for the reigning USCHO Co-Rookie of the Year to shatter the program’s single-season points record, a category she already sits second in.

In reality, even if Zanon had returned to Penn State, Janecke would’ve still had an argument for taking the highest spot on this list for a women’s hockey player. She does it all and will get even better.

1. Sophia Gladieux, field hockey

Sophia Gladieux is Penn State Athletics' No. 1 female athlete.

The star field hockey forward was named NFHCA Mideast Player of the Year and first-team All-American for a second straight season.

Finishing fourth in the nation in both points and goals per game, Gladieux proved once again that she’s one of the country’s top forwards in field hockey and any sport.

Gladieux’s strong stick skills and creative goal-scoring ability nearly always make her the most exciting player to watch during Penn State games.

With Erin Matson taking on North Carolina’s head coaching job and Monmouth’s Annick Van Lange out of eligibility, the Pennsylvania native likely has her best shot to win national player of the year.

Don’t be surprised if Gladieux is crowned the sport’s top player following the 2023 season.

