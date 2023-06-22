Ranking the top 10 best men’s Penn State athletes heading into 2023-24 academic year | Opinion

From national champions to standout freshmen, Happy Valley hosts a staunch group of talented male athletes.

And with stars like Roman Bravo-Young, Tyler Merkley and Jalen Pickett all out of eligibility, there’s plenty of room for rising student-athletes to make a mark at Penn State.

Field hockey’s Sophia Gladieux took home the top spot in the women’s edition last week, but now it’s time to take a look at the men’s side of things.

Hailing from seven different sports, here’s how the top 10 stacks up.

Editor’s Note: Football players were not included in this list. Shoutout to Collegian Football.

10. Peter Mangione, men’s soccer

Kicking things off is men’s soccer star Peter Mangione.

Mangione likely would’ve been higher on this list had his team repeated its success from 2021 this past season, but for now he slides in at No. 10.

Setting a career-high in goals scored with eight as a junior, Mangione was named all-conference first team for a second straight season after winning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year during his sophomore campaign.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland, native is the blue and white’s go-to penalty taker and has a knack for finding the ball deep in the box in open play. Expect this may be the year Mangione finally breaks the double-digit goal mark.

With Andrew Privett in the pros, Mangione should be the heart of the offense alongside Liam Butts, who appears to be returning to Penn State despite being drafted in the fall.

9. Ace Baldwin Jr., men’s basketball

Just one transfer will make an appearance in the top 10, and it comes in the ninth spot.

Point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. played three seasons under new Nittany Lion coach Mike Rhoades at VCU before announcing he would follow his head coach to Happy Valley on April 8.

Baldwin Jr. is a gifted two-way guard with excellent court vision and solid shooting capability.

The lefty seems to mirror his game after Houston Rockets legend James Harden, slicing around screens, fearlessly pulling up from 3 and picking apart defenses. Though he’s not the scorer Harden is, the 2022 A-10 Defensive Player of the Year makes up for it with elite defense on the other end of the floor.

Penn State’s new starting point guard will likely bring the same 94-foot intensity that helped him win A-10 Player of the Year last season.

8. Josh Karnes, men’s gymnastics

Following the newcomer in a major sport is a returning star from an uncovered past.

Men’s gymnastics has a rich history of winning in Happy Valley, gathering 11 outright team titles since its first in 1948, but has lost its limelight since the turn of the century.

But Josh Karnes’ success can’t be overlooked. The star gymnast finished his first collegiate season as a second-team All-Big Ten honoree and an NCAA Championship qualifier in three events.

By the end of his sophomore campaign in 2023, Karnes was a Big Ten champ on the parallel bars and a three-time All-American. The U.S. National Team member finished third in the nation on the parallel bars, fourth in the all-around competition and seventh in the vault.

If the jump from his first to second year is any indication of the one he’ll make as a junior, Karnes could very well be a national champion in multiple events.

7. Jack Fracyon, men’s lacrosse

In his first season as men’s lacrosse’s full-time starter, goalie Jack Fracyon was a brick wall.

Fracyon was named Big Ten Specialist of the Year and walked away with USILA All-American second-team recognition after a breakout campaign.

Often dubbed with an “unconventional” save approach by many analysts, the former 5-star recruit from The Bullis School is generally aggressive but calculated in stopping shots he faces.

Throughout the 2023 season, Fracyon was a savant at bailing out the defensive breakdowns of the blue and white. One example of this came against Cornell in an early season matchup, with the goaltender making consecutive one-on-one stops to keep his opponent off the board.

Another year under his belt will give the Nittany Lion even more opportunity to show why he’s one of the best netminders in the nation.

6. Levi Haines, wrestling

In all honesty, it was hard not putting Levi Haines much higher on this list.

What it ultimately came down to was him being the least proven wrestler on this list, despite an outstanding freshman campaign.

However, Haines may still be the most exciting grappler to watch at Penn State. His speed is a big advantage at his size, and he rarely shies away from the dog fight.

Haines finished the 2023 season with a 27-2 record, a Big Ten title and a NCAA second-place finish. The 157-pounder will enter this coming campaign as the No. 1 wrestler at his weight and the favorite to win it all.

After earning consideration for as high as the third spot, Haines ends up at sixth in the top 10.

5. Handal Roban, men’s track and field

Joining several potential future Olympians on this list is Handal Roban.

Roban is a track star that thrived in his first NCAA season. The middle distance runner picked up a bronze medal in the 800-meter outdoor national championship race while running a 1:45:95.

To go along with his first-team All-American status, Roban was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and Mid-Atlantic Region Men’s Track Athlete of the Year for a second straight campaign.

Although he’s set to compete for Penn State next year, the rising sophomore’s sights could be set even higher.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics kicking off about seven weeks after the conclusion of the outdoor season, Roban is likely to use his collegiate campaign to help train for a spot on St. Vincent and the Grenadines' roster.

4. Greg Kerkvliet, wrestling

Admittedly, Greg Kervliet was as low as No. 8 on this list before it was finalized, but his highest ranking is where he ultimately slides in.

That isn’t to say that Kerkvliet isn’t one of the best athletes at Penn State or in the nation. If that was the case, he wouldn’t be here. Heavyweights just don’t always excite at the same level that smaller guys do.

But at his core, the rising redshirt senior is a winner — which matters far more than dazzling on the mat.

While he has yet to win it all, Kerkvliet could accomplish that feat in 2024, with Michigan national-title and Hodge Trophy winner Mason Parris — who beat the Penn Stater in the national championship — out of eligibility.

Air Force’s Wyatt Hendrickson might have the edge over Kerkvliet in the rankings, but the Nittany Lion has beaten him before and can do it again.

3. Toby Ezeonu, men’s volleyball

In the third position is the most naturally gifted athlete on this list.

At 6-foot-7, Toby Ezeonu is a physically imposing force in a sport full of giants.

The mammoth men’s volleyball middle blocker put together his best campaign to date as a junior, earning first-team All-American status.

Ezeonu will enter 2024 as arguably the top player at his position after finishing second in the nation in hitting percentage and averaging 2.04 kills and .874 blocks per set.

Cole Bogner, Brett Wildman and Cal Fisher’s departures mean the rising senior is the premier player on Penn State’s roster for the first time in his career. Expect Ezeonu to pump out a career year on the offensive side of the ball and seriously challenge for EIVA Player of the Year.

2. Aaron Brooks, wrestling

Aaron Brooks was an easy selection for the second spot on this list.

Brooks has won three consecutive national championships at 184 pounds and is the favorite to win another title — regardless of if he bumps up to 197 pounds.

Though moving up to a new weight class will be a challenge for Brooks, it’s certainly one he can vanquish given his skills on the mat.

In all likelihood, Brooks’ decision to move up is also influenced by the program’s addition of Cal Poly transfer Bernie Truax, who WrestleStat currently has ranked as the third-best 184-pounder ahead of next season.

Whatever he decides, Brooks could once again prove he’s one of the best wrestlers ever if he becomes the sixth four-time NCAA Division I champion in 2024.

1. Carter Starocci, wrestling

Pick No. 1 was another no-brainer.

Should Carter Starocci in fact choose to return to Happy Valley for another season, he’s undoubtedly the school’s top male athlete.

Parris’ departure not only helps Kerkvliet’s chances at winning a title but makes Starocci the clear favorite to win the Hodge Trophy, after he finished second last season.

The decision to come back to Penn State isn’t so cut and dry for the three-time national champion, though. He announced in late March that he was considering stepping away to train for the Olympics before heading right into professional MMA.

However, Starocci has yet to publicly choose his path, and he could still very well return for his senior season in pursuit of a fourth NCAA title before competing for Olympic Gold.

Regardless of his choice for now, Starocci deserves the limelight — only a select few wrestlers can pin an opponent to win a national championship.

