Players for Penn State women's golf recognized on Big Ten Watch List

Mathilde Delavallade Penn State women's golf

Penn State's Mathilde Delavallade competes on day two of the Nittany Lion Invitational. The Nittany Lions are hosting the 43rd annual Nittany Lion Invitational at the Penn State Blue Golf Course on Saturday Sept. 21 and Sunday Sept. 22, 2019. Photo by Mark Selders

 Mark Selders - Penn State Athletics

With the season around the corner, a trio of Nittany Lions were put on the preseason Big Ten watch list.

Mathilde Dellavallade, Michelle Cox and Drew Nienhaus were awarded preseason honorees.

Dellavallde is no stranger to the hype, reaching her fourth consecutive preseason mention while Cox and Nienhaus both received their first.

The group looks to get off to a good start, where they head down to Charleston on Sept. 11 for their first match of the campaign.

