Players for Penn State women's golf recognized on Big Ten Watch List

With the season around the corner, a trio of Nittany Lions were put on the preseason Big Ten watch list.

Mathilde Dellavallade, Michelle Cox and Drew Nienhaus were awarded preseason honorees.

Delavallade, Cox and Nienhaus named to the preseason B1G Watch List!! ⛳️ 🏌️‍♀️ Read ➡️ https://t.co/PgQK7HL43h#WeAre pic.twitter.com/JLrpSpv56S — Penn State Women’s Golf (@PennStateWGolf) August 31, 2023

Dellavallde is no stranger to the hype, reaching her fourth consecutive preseason mention while Cox and Nienhaus both received their first.

The group looks to get off to a good start, where they head down to Charleston on Sept. 11 for their first match of the campaign.

