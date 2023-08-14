Penn State women's soccer adds future piece for its defense

Class of 2025 defender Emma Fassora announced her commitment on Sunday.

Words cannot express the great excitement and honor that I hold as I announce my verbal commitment to play d1 soccer and continue my academic career as a member of the Penn State Nittany Lions! Thanks to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/RXfeUd21mu — Emma Fassora (@EmmaFassora) August 14, 2023

Fassora plays for Monarch High School in Louisville, Colorado, and plays club ball with Real Colorado. She has experience at both center back and outside back.

The defender is the second commit in the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class so far, joining midfielder Lily Phillips.

