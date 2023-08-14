 Skip to main content
Penn State women's soccer adds future piece for its defense

WSOC vs QU final

Penn State Women's Soccer team celebrates their win over Quinnipiac in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Bobcats 4-1.

 Casey Loughlin

Class of 2025 defender Emma Fassora announced her commitment on Sunday.

Fassora plays for Monarch High School in Louisville, Colorado, and plays club ball with Real Colorado. She has experience at both center back and outside back.

The defender is the second commit in the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class so far, joining midfielder Lily Phillips.

