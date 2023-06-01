Penn State women's basketball adds All-American, former Virginia Tech guard Ashley Owusu

The transfer portal continues to reap rewards for the Lady Lions.

Penn State announced the addition of Virginia Tech transfer Ashley Owusu, a former top-five recruit and award-winning guard.

ᴀʟʟ-ᴀᴍᴇʀɪᴄᴀɴ ꜱᴛᴀᴛᴜꜱJoin us in welcoming an AP All-American, Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Winner and ALL AROUND BALLER, @Ashleyyowusu15😤#UnleashThePRIDE pic.twitter.com/B6pT2rO3tB — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) June 1, 2023

Owusu began her career with Maryland and quickly emerged as one of the nation's top shooting guards. In three seasons with the Terrapins, Owusu averaged 14.6 points, five assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

During the 2020-21 season, the 6-foot scoring threat took home the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, given annually to the nation's best shooting guard.

Last season, Owusu made the move to Virginia Tech, making 17 appearances and seven starts due to injury.

Now, the fifth-year joins a talented Penn State transfer class that includes guards Jayla Oden and Tay Valladay, as well as forwards Grace Hall and Kylie Lavelle.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE