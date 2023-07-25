Penn State women’s soccer promotes former volunteer assistant Daniel Baker to full-time coaching role

Penn State is promoting from within.

Former volunteer assistant Daniel Baker was elevated to a full-time assistant coaching role Tuesday.

PROMOTION check👀✅Nittany Nation, join us in celebrating Daniel Baker’s FULL TIME promotion to become our third assistant coach next season💙#WeAre pic.twitter.com/wu0ojgXzKs — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) July 25, 2023

Baker only joined the staff in February, but he’ll now have one its third assistant alongside Ann Cook and Tim Wassell.

Before coming to Happy Valley, Baker spent a little less than a year as Xavier’s director of player performance.

The Nittany Lions kick off their season on Aug. 17 against North Carolina at home.

