 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Penn State women’s soccer promotes former volunteer assistant Daniel Baker to full-time coaching role

Penn State Women's Soccer vs Liberty, Dambach

Penn State head coach Erica Dambach, right, walks to the locker room during Penn State's match against Liberty at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022. Penn State defeated Liberty 2-1.

 Nick Eickhoff

Penn State is promoting from within.

Former volunteer assistant Daniel Baker was elevated to a full-time assistant coaching role Tuesday.

Baker only joined the staff in February, but he’ll now have one its third assistant alongside Ann Cook and Tim Wassell.

Before coming to Happy Valley, Baker spent a little less than a year as Xavier’s director of player performance.

The Nittany Lions kick off their season on Aug. 17 against North Carolina at home.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags