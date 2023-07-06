 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Penn State softball promotes Alexis Gallagher as full-time coach after stint as volunteer assistant

Penn State softball vs. Ohio State, Cassie Lindmark #20, Alexis Gallagher

Catcher Cassie Lindmark (20) talks to volunteer assistant Alexis Gallagher after making it to first base during Penn State softball’s first game against Ohio State at Beard Field, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in University Park, Pa. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions 9-5.

 Ella Freda

Penn State continues to make changes to its coaching staff.

Alexis Gallagher, who served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Nittany Lions over the past two seasons, was promoted to full-time assistant coach on Thursday.

She is set to be one of three Penn State assistant coaches in 2024. 

As a volunteer assistant the past two years, Gallagher helped the program win its first consecutive 30-win seasons since 2005-06.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags