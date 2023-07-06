Penn State softball promotes Alexis Gallagher as full-time coach after stint as volunteer assistant

Penn State continues to make changes to its coaching staff.

Alexis Gallagher, who served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Nittany Lions over the past two seasons, was promoted to full-time assistant coach on Thursday.

Lex is STAYING HOME🏡Congratulations to Alexis Gallagher on her promotion to a full-time Assistant Coaching role! Can’t wait to see what the future has in store, coach💙🥎#WeAre pic.twitter.com/bKqHMqnWGS — Penn State Softball (@PennStateSB) July 6, 2023

She is set to be one of three Penn State assistant coaches in 2024.

As a volunteer assistant the past two years, Gallagher helped the program win its first consecutive 30-win seasons since 2005-06.

