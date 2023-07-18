Penn State Club Pickleball looks to build on pickleball’s rapid growth in Happy Valley

America’s fastest growing sport is gaining some serious momentum in Happy Valley.

With a staggering 158.6% increase in participation over the last three years, pickleball has soared into the national spotlight as a simple and accessible racket sport.

Luke Wren, president of Penn State Club Pickleball, is looking to capitalize on the sport’s meteoric rise.

“We’d love to expand the club,” Wren, a third-year student studying civil engineering, said. “A lot of people are getting into it, and it’d be nice to grow it a bit more and share the love for the game.”

A big part of pickleball’s growing popularity is how accessible it is. With a smaller court and lighter equipment than tennis, pickleball is easier for beginners and people of all ages to pick up and play.

Wren is looking to market the club to “all people across all walks of life,” which he believes will further its growth.

“You don’t even have to be the most athletic person to play,” Wren said. “You can just be a casual player and still enjoy your time out there, but then it also tailors to the people who really have a competitive spirit.”

The club, which started in 2019, has enjoyed considerable growth over its short history — boasting about 70 members last spring.

The club meets two times a week in Penn State’s indoor tennis center, where it plays on makeshift pickleball courts.

One tennis court can be divided into four pickleball courts using tape lines, but this arrangement is far from ideal.

“We’re pretty pressed for space,” Tommy Davis, the club’s vice president, said. “Trying to allocate resources as far as that goes is probably something we’ll try to pursue.”

The lack of true pickleball courts on campus has had another fallout, too: a lack of exposure for the sport.

Although pickleball has enjoyed tremendous growth, Alex Toth believes the club would have grown more if it had its own outdoor courts.

“I just know from past experience, there’s plenty of students that we didn’t even have in the club that knew about [pickleball] and never knew there was a club because we were never able to get outside,” Toth, the former president, said.

Next year’s executive board plans to advertise for the club via the annual Involvement Fair and through social media.

“It’s more so bringing those people that know about the sport and want to play to actually come and do it, because the interest is there,” Davis, a fourth-year student studying supply chain and information systems, said. “It’s just people don’t necessarily know that we have that club at Penn State.”

One of the biggest selling points about the club is that “it can be what you make it,” meaning participants can pursue pickleball as a hobby or as a competitive sport.

“The club is full of all different skill levels, so it’s not like you have to be top tier to fit in,” Wren said. “You could be from beginner to intermediate, whatever it might be, and just really have fun and enjoy your time.”

Although there’s plenty of intrasquad competition, it’s been a challenge scheduling tournaments with club pickleball teams from other universities.

Last spring, the club didn’t compete with any other schools due to “funding and travel difficulties,” according to Toth.

The executive board is currently in talks with other club teams and DUPR, pickleball’s player ranking system, so there’s optimism that the club can participate in more competitions and tournaments next year.

“We’re looking to build [the competitive] side of the club as well for those that are more experienced in it… I think it could be a good opportunity for those people,” Davis said.

One of those players, Toth, has been very involved with the competitive scene since picking up the sport during high school.

Toth is graduating with a degree in recreation, park and tourism management in August, but he’s also eyeing up a professional career in pickleball.

Last spring, the Pittsburgh native made the trip to Naples, Florida, to participate in the US Open Pickleball Championships, where he earned two bronze medals.

Now training with professionals in Cleveland, Toth is a shining success who’s still inspiring members of the club team today.

“It’s definitely nice to see like, ‘This is what you could be as a pickleball athlete,’” Wren said.

Even successful players like Toth don’t have traditional, court-side coaches like many other athletes, though.

For him, it came down to simply playing matches with his friends and practicing during his free time.

“He’s one of the best guys you could have because he has that competitive spirit,” Wren said. “He also was a great role model and accepting to people from whatever skill level that came to the club.”

It’s these contrasting styles — an exciting, competitive sport and a fun activity with friends — that has helped pickleball become America’s fastest growing sport.

By extension, the universal nature of the sport has helped Penn State Club Pickleball continue to develop each year.

“It’s something that’s built for everyone,” Davis said. “It’s one of those sports that you can play your whole life.”

