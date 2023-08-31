 Skip to main content
Penn State Athletics set to continue Coaches Vs. Cancer series

Penn State baseball vs. Ohio State, Nittany Lion

Fans sit next to the Nittany Lion in the stands during Penn State baseball’s game against Ohio State at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes 15-3.

 Ella Freda

Penn State has announced a date for its 15th installment of the Coaches Vs. Cancer Reverse Car Drawing.

The drawing will be hosted at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.

500 tickets will be sold for a chance at snagging a replica of the 1965 Shelby Cobra.

The Penn State men’s basketball program will be in attendance to support a cause in which all proceeds will go towards cancer patients as well as the patient’s families.

