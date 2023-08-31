Penn State Athletics set to continue Coaches Vs. Cancer series

Penn State has announced a date for its 15th installment of the Coaches Vs. Cancer Reverse Car Drawing.
The drawing will be hosted at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
500 tickets will be sold for a chance at snagging a replica of the 1965 Shelby Cobra.
The Penn State men’s basketball program will be in attendance to support a cause in which all proceeds will go towards cancer patients as well as the patient’s families.
