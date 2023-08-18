Pam Brown promoted to assistant coach for Penn State women's basketball

Penn State stayed in house to hire its fourth full-time assistant coach.

Pam Brown, the program's director of basketball operations, was promoted to an assistant coaching role on Wednesday.

Lady Lion family, join us in CELEBRATING Pam Brown’s promotion to become an assistant coach with the program‼️Pam, we’re so grateful for all you do, and we can’t wait for you to continue your incredible work with our student-athletes.#LionMentality pic.twitter.com/e2NdJNDQRU — Penn State Women's Basketball (@PennStateWBB) August 18, 2023

Brown joined Penn State's staff in 2019 after stints with Marquette, Stetson and North Texas.

The coach graduated from Charlotte in 2006 after a productive playing career, averaging over 10 points per game in four seasons with the team.

