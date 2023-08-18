 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


Pam Brown promoted to assistant coach for Penn State women's basketball

Women's Basketball vs. Ohio State, huddle

A huddle during the Penn State women’s basketball game against Ohio State at the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions lost to the Buckeyes 67-55. 

 Emily Rosio

Penn State stayed in house to hire its fourth full-time assistant coach.

Pam Brown, the program's director of basketball operations, was promoted to an assistant coaching role on Wednesday.  

Brown joined Penn State's staff in 2019 after stints with Marquette, Stetson and North Texas.

The coach graduated from Charlotte in 2006 after a productive playing career, averaging over 10 points per game in four seasons with the team.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags