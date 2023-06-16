Pairing songs with some of Penn State’s premier women’s sports | Opinion

Sports and songs go hand in hand like PB&J.

To further that, there are some songs in particular that match the current position for some units.

Here is a list that pairs up with some of Penn State’s women’s sports teams.

Basketball: “Bounce Back” by Big Sean

The Lady Lions have been reaching for a winning record for quite some time now.

The last time the blue and white had more wins than losses was way back in 2016-17, holding a 22-11 record.

In 2022-2023, coach Carolyn Kieger’s squad put up a fight in the Big Ten Tournament, almost buying a ticket into the third round, but falling short of soaring over Michigan.

Needing some magic to spark a bounce back, the unit has amassed new faces, such as Ashley Owusu and Jayla Oden as well as naming Tiffany Swoffard assistant coach.

Owusu joins playmakers like Makenna Marisa, who ranks No. 7 in the Big Ten scoring leaders — and for good reason.

The McMurray, Pennsylvania, native has carved out a name for herself at Penn State, playing at least 30 minutes per game every season in each of her four seasons.

Joining Marisa is second-year Shay Ciezki, who was lights-out in her first year. The 5-foot-7 athlete made it rain with her three-ball, shooting over 41% beyond the arc — good enough to rank her third-best in program history.

With all of these elite players, Penn State is in a prime position to flip the script on its losing slump and garner a winning season in 2023-2024.

Softball: “right where you left me” by Taylor Swift

Going back-to-back seasons with over 30 wins, it's safe to say that the dog days are behind Penn State’s softball team.

However, with the same result as last year, coach Clarisa Crowell’s unit faced a second-round exit in the Big Ten Tournament, leaving fans right where they were the previous season. On top of that, the blue and white saw no invitation to the NCAA Tournament despite collecting 30 wins.

It seems the only way for the Nittany Lions to take part in the NCAA Tournament is to tread further in the Big Ten Tournament.

With the loss of two of its elite pitchers, it forces Crowell’s hand to try someone new in the circle. There may be a slow start in the beginning of the season, but it may turn out in the team’s favor depending on if the starting pitcher finds her footing.

The unit will have to rely on its firepower on offense, which it has with Emily Maddock, but Maddock can’t do it alone.

Time will tell whether the softball crew can pull its remaining pieces together before the season kicks off, but if the Nittany Lions are successful, they may be able to flip the script once again and surpass the second round.

Soccer: “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor

In the 2022 season, the Nittany Lions did what the women's soccer team did in 2021 and won the Big Ten Tournament.

Despite losing Ally Schlegel and Penelope Hocking, coach Erica Dambach still has a ton of weapons at her disposal.

Also, former Quinnipiac star Rebecca Cooke will join the likes of Cori Dyke, Payton Linnehan and company heading into the 2023 season.

With the addition of Cooke, it’s very likely that Dambach’s unit repeats its success and wins the conference tournament.

The blue and white will need the “Eye of the Tiger” or in this instance, the eye of the lion to do something it has only done once in program history— win the NCAA Tournament.

Now is a better chance than any for Penn State to really make a name for itself before more of its stars say their goodbyes.

