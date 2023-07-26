The EIVA problem: Why Penn State men’s volleyball can’t get over the hump | Column

There’s no doubt that Penn State has been a powerhouse under coach Mark Pavlik.

The Nittany Lions have been absolute monsters in the EIVA Conference, topping the conference 23 times during Pavlik’s 29-year tenure.

Nationally, Pavlik’s squads have made 23 NCAA Tournament appearances while winning a ludicrous 75% of their matches.

Despite this resounding success, one thing has alluded Penn State: championships.

The blue and white topped Pepperdine to win it all in 2008, but that’s the only national title Pavlik and company have brought home to Happy Valley.

The Nittany Lions finished as runner-ups in 1995 and 2006 — both 3-0 losses to UCLA — but just three championship berths in 23 tournament appearances is far from a dynasty.

It’s not like these Penn State teams were one-and-dones in the postseason, though. In fact, the Nittany Lions made an NCAA-record 15 consecutive Final Four appearances from 1999 to 2013.

It was a remarkable stretch for the program but one marred by missed opportunities. With a 2-13 record in those semifinal matches, a number of championship-caliber squads couldn’t seal the deal.

Last season, Pavlik had his group on the doorstep again, with Penn State taking on a Hawaii team that it bested in the regular season.

History repeated itself again, as the blue and white started slowly and mounted a furious comeback to force a fifth set, but it ultimately fell to the Rainbow Warriors.

Last year’s result summarized what’s been the story for Penn State: a great program that just can’t get over the hump. But what’s holding it back?

The biggest factor separating the Nittany Lions from the sport’s other blue bloods is the conferences they play in.

The defending national champion, UCLA, plays in the MPSF with a number of other prestigious programs, such as BYU, Pepperdine, Stanford and USC.

The runner-up, Hawaii, duels with Long Beach State, UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara each year in the Big West.

East Coast contenders like Ohio State, Loyola Chicago and Lewis face off with each other in the MIVA.

Since 1970, all but three of the national champion teams are from the aforementioned conferences.

Compare that to Penn State, which has dominated the EIVA for years and is far and away the best program in the conference.

The rest of the conference certainly have weaker resumes. Harvard, George Mason and Princeton have only combined for eight tournament appearances in their histories. The other two programs, NJIT and Charleston, have never qualified.

The Nittany Lions play against many of the best teams in the nation during nonconference play, and they even have great success against them.

Come conference play, though, the quality of Penn State’s opponents takes a big hit. In contrast, conference play is when the real season begins for the nation’s other powerhouses.

The NCAA Tournament is unforgiving; not only is it a tiny tournament field, but it’s a single-elimination format. That means it’s always the best of the best with no second chances.

It’s also worth noting that if Penn State fails to get the automatic qualifier spot that comes with winning the EIVA, it’s difficult to secure an at-large bid because of that weaker strength of schedule.

This scenario happened in 2022 when a 23-4 Nittany Lion squad was left out of the tournament after faltering in the conference tournament.

Instead, Long Beach State and UCLA, who lost their respective conference tournaments and had less regular season wins than Penn State, snagged the at-large spots.

It’s been shown that playing in a better conference leaves more room for error, but the quality of competition is also an important factor.

Even when the Nittany Lions make the cut, they’re in for a wake-up call when they face off against a battle-tested team from a premier conference.

It seriously hurts the odds for Pavlik’s bunch when the talent level of their opponent spikes so drastically come tournament time.

Last year, Penn State defeated Hawaii in March before meeting again in May’s semifinal match.

In the two months in between, the Nittany Lions mainly preyed on a weak EIVA conference, while the Rainbow Warriors survived a gauntlet of West Coast behemoths.

When the squads met in Fairfax, Virginia, Hawai’i was naturally much more accustomed to the high level of competition, while it took Penn State until the third set to really settle in.

In other words, this program is suffering from a small school problem when it’s anything but a small school.

Looking ahead to next season, the blue and white should certainly have the talent to compete for a championship again.

But it’s hard to have confidence in a program that has fallen short time and time again on the biggest stages.

Sure, a tougher conference would present more down seasons for Penn State, but it would also mean every NCAA Tournament qualifying squad absolutely deserves to be there.

At the end of the day, the Nittany Lions are past the point where they can be satisfied with just making the dance — they’ve done that 23 times already.

To win more championships, or even just advance to the title match, the program has to find a way out of the EIVA.

