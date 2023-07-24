Recap | How Penn State volleyball alumni performed in FIVB Volleyball Nations League

Both Penn State men’s and women’s alumni competed in the Volleyball Nations League. With a total of 9 participants between both Team USA squads. Here’s how they fared.

Women’s Volleyball

With the conclusion of the Women’s VNL, now’s the time to highlight the performances of the Penn State alumni who were involved.

There were five players who all played for Team USA, but Simone Lee didn’t see action. USA finished the league in fourth place despite having 10 wins and only two losses.

Here’s the list of Nittany Lions who contributed to Team USA’s efforts.

Kendall White

Playing as the libero, Kendall White served primarily as the team’s defensive weapon in the games she played.

She only saw herself in four matches throughout the league, but that didn’t stop her from having two productive games.

In a game against Croatia, White posted up 14 digs, which beat her 19 digs versus Japan.

Unfortunately for White, her playing time was cut short as Justine Wong-Orantes saw most of the team’s action. Wong-Orantes only had one game that toppled White’s 19 digs at 23.

Alexandra Frantti

Alexandra, or Ali, Frantti had fierce competition to make a name for herself as an outside hitter as Avery Skinner and Khalia Lanier were feasting off of the points, both averaging at least 10 by match.

Frantti still carved her slice of the cake, garnering 15 attack points in contests with Croatia and Germany.

To go with that, the 6-foot-3 athlete mustered up two blocks and three serve points, aiding in USA’s victories.

Haleigh Washington

Earning a spot as middle blocker, Haleigh Washington was able to shine on the big stage.

Washington could make a name for herself being a builder for how many blocks she put together, assembling 13 with a 22.41% success rate.

Her best game came battling Poland, where she had 11 points that consisted of five attack points, five block points and one serve point.

Micha Hancock

Being the captain of team USA, Micha Hancock did it all for her squad.

Whether it was attacking or defending, she showed up time and time again to do anything she could for her unit to win.

Despite coming up short in the final two games, the No. 1 athlete had 12 serve points, 24 attack points and six block points.

Hancock managed to scour a point in almost every game — finishing scoreless in only four contests. She had a good game against Turkey, which was USA’s semifinal, but the red, white and blue fell short in a 3-1 loss.

Men’s Volleyball

Past and present Nittany Lions compete internationally.

After over seven weeks of competing, several current and former members of the Nittany Lions men’s volleyball squad came in second place at the VNL, losing to Poland 3-1 in the finals.

The Nittany Lions who represented the United States on the VNL national team were former players Aaron Russell as outside hitter, Max Holt as middle blocker, Matt Anderson as opposite hitter and Brett Wildman as outside hitter.

Aaron Russell

Two-time AVCA First Team All-American Aaron Russell scored the third-highest points by any member on Team USA, scoring 107 points in his 14 match appearances.

Russell led the team in total points and attack points in its 3-0 win against France, scoring 14 and 11 points, respectively.

As a Nittany Lion, Russell was one of two team captains and started all 31 matches his senior year.

Max Holt

Max Holt, former NCAA National Champion, Olympic Bronze Medalist and FIVB World champion, made an appearance in 10 of the United States’ matches, scoring a total of 74 points.

In the United States’ 3-0 victory over Italy, Holt scored seven attack points, finishing with an efficiency of 29.17%.

In addition to Team USA, Holt also plays for the Beijing BAIC Motor team at outside hitter.

Matt Anderson

Former Penn State National Champion and six-time USAV Male Indoor Player of the Year, Matt Anderson has led the U.S. men’s team in points every season since 2011.

Anderson led the United States in total points in its 3-2 quarter finals victory against France, as well as in its 3-0 win against Canada.

He also has scored over ten points in over half of his appearances this tournament, scoring over 10 points in eight out of 15 matches.

In their 3-0 semi-final win against Italy, Anderson once again led Team USA in total points and efficiency, with 17 points and an efficiency of 27.91%.

In the 15 matches Anderson played in, he scored a total of 161 points.

Brett Wildman

Brett Wildman, multiple time EIVA Player of the year, as well as three-time AVCA All-America award winner, was selected to Team USA but did not make an appearance.

Last season, Wildman co-captained the Nittany Lions squad and was ranked third in the EIVA with .55 aces per serve and fourth in total points on the team with 262.5.

MORE SPORTS CONTENT