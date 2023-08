Penn State added an in-state commit on Tuesday.

Outside hitter Christian Couch announced his intention to play for the Nittany Lions via Instagram.

Couch, a member of the class of 2024, is also listed as an opposite hitter.

In addition to playing for Yorktowne Volleyball Club at the AAU level, the future Penn Stater has attended USA Volleyball camps and trainings in the past.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE