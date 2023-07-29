Former Penn State men's volleyball setter Taylor Hammond named assistant coach at Stanford

A former Penn State All-American is moving up the coaching ranks.

Taylor Hammond was named an assistant coach for Stanford, the program announced on Wednesday.

The setter was a 4-year starter for the Nittany Lions, helping lead the team to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Since his graduation in 2016, Hammond has held several coaching positions, including assistant coaching roles for UC San Diego and the U.S. U21 National Team earlier this summer.

Now, Hammond hopes to help turn around a Cardinal team that hasn't made the NCAA Tournament since 2014.

