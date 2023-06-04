 Skip to main content
2 Penn State men’s volleyball players set for international competition

Mens VB vs Princeton - Merk

Penn State libero Ryan Merk (7) slides to bump the ball to a teammate against Princeton on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions swept Princeton 3-0.

 Sienna Pinney

Following standout seasons at Penn State, sophomores Owen Rose and Ryan Merk will represent the United States U21 team this week.

The duo is part of a 12-man roster traveling to Cuba from June 5-10 to compete in the NORCECA Pan American Cup.

Rose and Merk made the cut after 20 players attended a training block held in Anaheim, California to select the roster.

They’ll also be joined by UC Sand Diego's assistant coach Taylor Hammond, who is part of the USA’s coaching staff during the cup and a former Nittany Lion.

