2 Penn State men’s volleyball players set for international competition

Following standout seasons at Penn State, sophomores Owen Rose and Ryan Merk will represent the United States U21 team this week.

The duo is part of a 12-man roster traveling to Cuba from June 5-10 to compete in the NORCECA Pan American Cup.

Congrats to the Nittany Lions: #1 Ryan Merk and #22 Owen Rose and Assistant Coach Taylor Hammond! Good luck in Cuba to you and your USA teammates and staff! https://t.co/W3j98tmAz0 — MarkPavlik (@MarkPavlik) June 3, 2023

Rose and Merk made the cut after 20 players attended a training block held in Anaheim, California to select the roster.

They’ll also be joined by UC Sand Diego's assistant coach Taylor Hammond, who is part of the USA’s coaching staff during the cup and a former Nittany Lion.

