SEE IT: Penn State men’s soccer unveils throwback uniforms

Penn State is throwing it back.

The Nittany Lions announced they will be wearing black and pink throwback uniforms.

Here they are… the black & pink throwback jerseys 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Debuting next Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Jeffrey Field pic.twitter.com/k0FO5PFTF2 — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) September 13, 2023

The uniforms are a nod to the school’s original colors, dating all the way back to 1890.

Penn State will debut these uniforms on Tuesday against Maryland.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE