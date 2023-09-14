 Skip to main content
SEE IT: Penn State men’s soccer unveils throwback uniforms

Mens Soccer vs. St. John's, midfield meet

The team meets at midfield to have a discussion at Jeffrey Field on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat St. John's 2-0.

 Chris Eutsler

Penn State is throwing it back.

The Nittany Lions announced they will be wearing black and pink throwback uniforms.

The uniforms are a nod to the school’s original colors, dating all the way back to 1890.

Penn State will debut these uniforms on Tuesday against Maryland.

