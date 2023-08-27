Physicality, roughness define Penn State men’s soccer

A hot afternoon set the stage for a heated matchup against Le Moyne as Jeffrey Field welcomed Penn State for the first time this season

The Dolphins kicked off their season against the Nittany Lions, and their first as a Division I program.

After the draw earlier in the week against Pittsburgh, the blue and white notched its first win against Le Moyne, 4-0. With just two days to prepare for the Dolphins, the unit focused on recovery.

“Our performance group did an excellent job of refueling the guys,” head coach Jeff Cook said. “Our practices were geared towards getting the guys physically ready to prepare, and I thought that showed over the 90 minutes.”

In both games, the lasting physicality has been key aspects of Penn State’s play.

Between the Nittany Lions and their opponents, seven yellow cards were issued — four of them going to the blue and white.

“We have to be smart and I think there’s yellow cards you take that just happen in a game that sometimes can’t be avoided,” Cook said.

Five yellow cards in a season results in a one-game suspension, so the team has focused on addressing the circumstances that are under “the player’s control” that could possibly be avoided.

“It’s kind of like shooting ourselves in the foot sometimes,” Peter Mangione said. “There’s some moments in games where you have to take a yellow card tactically to end plays, so it’s like you do your best and try to keep your head as best as possible.”

Against the green and white, Penn State capitalized on the yellow card awarded to Maximilian Huss in the penalty box — Mangione scored his first goal of the year on the penalty kick to give the Nittany Lions the early lead.

“It meant a lot to get off and run for the first home game in front of these fans and at Jeffrey [Field],” Mangione said.

Overall, while Penn State was awarded several free kick opportunities, the team has failed to directly capitalize off those chances.

Cook mentioned that the unit has talented players, but the end result for a free kick would end up blocked by the first man, being defended too easily.

As the season progresses, there’s confidence within the team that connection on set pieces deepens, so the blue and white can take advantage of its opponents’ mistakes.

“I just think we’re a pretty athletic team,” Liam Butts said. “Set pieces are a game changer in the small margins and those are going to be the difference between us leaving with three points or not.”

Regardless, the blue and white held control throughout its match-up with its foes in green, scoring twice in each half, showing there are a lot of unselfish players.

That togetherness is what makes it simple for Butts to be a strong facilitator for the blue and white.

The fifth-year forward had two assists in the win against the Dolphins and made “selfless runs” up the middle in order to provide his teammates with the opportunity to put shots on frame.

It goes to show how Butts and a lot of other guys on the pitch sacrifice themselves in order for another athlete to get open, benefiting the team in the longrun instead of playing for themselves.

Penn State returns to Jeffrey Field on Friday as Syracuse, the reigning NCAA Champions, enter Happy Valley.

“This will be our second top-10 team in about a week, so it’s a big challenge, but I have a lot of confidence our guys will be ready for it,” Cook said.

