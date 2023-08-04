Penn State women's soccer adds Lily Phillips to midfield

The Nittany Lions bolstered their midfield on Friday after gaining a commitment from Lily Phillips.

The Saint Mark's High School graduate performed well for the Spartans as well as in club play with Penn Fusion Academy.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Penn State University! I want to thank God, my family, team, coaches, and the coaching staff at PSU for all the support to get me where I am today! It’s been a long time coming! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/AzlvsJXqDS — Lily Phillips (@6lilyphillips) August 4, 2023

Phillips also recently played for the Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals at the Girls Academy League Nationals.

PrepSoccer ranked Phillips third in the state and 41st nationally, as well as second in her position.

