Penn State women's soccer adds Lily Phillips to midfield

Penn State Women's Soccer vs Liberty, Dambach

Penn State head coach Erica Dambach, right, walks to the locker room during Penn State's match against Liberty at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Thursday, Sep. 8, 2022. Penn State defeated Liberty 2-1.

 Nick Eickhoff

The Nittany Lions bolstered their midfield on Friday after gaining a commitment from Lily Phillips.

The Saint Mark's High School graduate performed well for the Spartans as well as in club play with Penn Fusion Academy.

Phillips also recently played for the Philadelphia Ukrainian Nationals at the Girls Academy League Nationals.

PrepSoccer ranked Phillips third in the state and 41st nationally, as well as second in her position.

