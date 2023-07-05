Get ready for a game.

Penn State is set to play Syracuse on Sept. 1. at Jeffery Field.

Ready to DEFEND Jeffrey Field against the defending National Champions on September 1st under the lights 👀🏟️ pic.twitter.com/nI3Ut5ZlfS — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) July 5, 2023

After a 2022 season with a record of 6-6-4, the Nittany Lions will take the pitch against the winners of the NCAA National Championship. Syracuse will be led by award-winning coach Ian McIntyre.

Paired against a powerful Syracuse team with the momentum of last season on its side, Penn State will have a challenge on its hands.

