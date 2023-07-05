Men's Soccer Big 10 Championships

Penn State's men's soccer team huddle on the soccer field as they prepare for the championship game against Indiana at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

Get ready for a game.

Penn State is set to play Syracuse on Sept. 1. at Jeffery Field.

After a 2022 season with a record of 6-6-4, the Nittany Lions will take the pitch against the winners of the NCAA National Championship. Syracuse will be led by award-winning coach Ian McIntyre.

Paired against a powerful Syracuse team with the momentum of last season on its side, Penn State will have a challenge on its hands.

