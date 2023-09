Penn State men's soccer star goalkeeper earns another award

Fifth-year Kris Shakes was named NCAA Player of the Week after strong showings against then-No. 1 Syracuse and St. Johns.

๐Ÿฆ ๐๐‹๐€๐˜๐„๐‘ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐–๐„๐„๐Š ๐ŸฆKris Shakes is this week's NCAA ๐๐‹๐€๐˜๐„๐‘ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐–๐„๐„๐Š after limiting then No. 1 Syracuse to only one goal, and earning a clean sheet against St. Johns (NY)!! โšฝ๏ธ#NCAASoccer x @PennStateMSOC pic.twitter.com/Ijju69UNlv — NCAA Soccer (@NCAASoccer) September 7, 2023

Against the Orange, Shakes surrendered one goal and made five saves. Against the Red Storm, he posted a clean sheet and made four saves.

The goalkeeper has helped lead Penn State to a 2-0-2 record on the year with .895 save percentage.

