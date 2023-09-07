 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Penn State men's soccer star goalkeeper earns another award

Penn State men's soccer, Kris Shakes

Goalkeeper Kris Shakes (1) motions to his teammates to go deep during the Penn State men's soccer B1G quarterfinal game against Michigan State at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Spartans 2-0.

 Caleb Craig

Fifth-year Kris Shakes was named NCAA Player of the Week after strong showings against then-No. 1 Syracuse and St. Johns.

Against the Orange, Shakes surrendered one goal and made five saves. Against the Red Storm, he posted a clean sheet and made four saves.

The goalkeeper has helped lead Penn State to a 2-0-2 record on the year with .895 save percentage.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.