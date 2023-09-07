Penn State men's soccer star goalkeeper earns another award

Fifth-year Kris Shakes was named NCAA Player of the Week after strong showings against then-No. 1 Syracuse and St. Johns.

Against the Orange, Shakes surrendered one goal and made five saves. Against the Red Storm, he posted a clean sheet and made four saves.

The goalkeeper has helped lead Penn State to a 2-0-2 record on the year with .895 save percentage.

