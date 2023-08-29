 Skip to main content
Penn State mens soccer secures spot in top 25

Penn State Men's Soccer vs. Akron

Penn State celebrates after scoring a goal during Penn State's matchup against Akron at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Zips 1-0.

The Nittany Lions entered the season unranked, but that didn't last long.

After a 1-0-1 start to the season, the blue and white turned some head, landing at No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.

A tie against a tough Pitt team and a convincing 4-0 win over Le Moyne led the unit to a ranked spot.

Despite the climb into the top 25, the Nittany Lions are on the prowl trying to ascend in the rankings as the season progresses.

