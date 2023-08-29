Penn State mens soccer secures spot in top 25

The Nittany Lions entered the season unranked, but that didn't last long.

After a 1-0-1 start to the season, the blue and white turned some head, landing at No. 20 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.

Feels good to be back pic.twitter.com/SjgQjWqafY — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) August 29, 2023

A tie against a tough Pitt team and a convincing 4-0 win over Le Moyne led the unit to a ranked spot.

Despite the climb into the top 25, the Nittany Lions are on the prowl trying to ascend in the rankings as the season progresses.

