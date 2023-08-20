 Skip to main content
Penn State men's soccer releases promotion schedule

The Penn State men's soccer team announced its 2023 schedule.

After completing a 6-6-4 season last year, the Nittany Lions are back and ready for action.

The season will start with an Aug. 27 home opener against Le Moyne, followed by a Sept. 1 white-out game against Syracuse.

