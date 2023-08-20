Penn State men's soccer releases promotion schedule

The Penn State men's soccer team announced its 2023 schedule.

After completing a 6-6-4 season last year, the Nittany Lions are back and ready for action.

Going to be a fun one 🤗Don’t miss a home game at Jeffrey Field this season pic.twitter.com/4C3Wno94EA — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) August 20, 2023

The season will start with an Aug. 27 home opener against Le Moyne, followed by a Sept. 1 white-out game against Syracuse.

