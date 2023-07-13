Penn State men's soccer releases 2023 schedule

Penn State men's soccer released the full game schedule for this fall on Thursday.

Penn State fans now have the opportunity to see the Nittany Lions full slate of opponents for the year, including a home game against the defending national champions.

The 2023 schedule is set… pic.twitter.com/FffUKxL4p0 — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) July 13, 2023

To open the season on August 24, Penn State will face the Pitt Panthers in an away game.

At home, Penn State will face the defending national champions, Syracuse, as well as Le Moyne, St. John's, Penn, Maryland, Howard, Indiana, Northwestern, Michigan and Detroit Mercy.

On the road, the Nittany Lions will face Ohio State, UNCG, Michigan State and Rutgers.

The team will face Wisconsin in an away game to finish the season on October 29.

