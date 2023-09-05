 Skip to main content
Penn State men's soccer leaps six spots in coaches poll

Mens Soccer vs. St. John's, midfield meet

The team meets at midfield to have a discussion at Jeffrey Field on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat St. John's 2-0.

 Chris Eutsler

The Nittany Lions surged in the coaches poll Tuesday.

Penn State was ranked No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, moving six spots up from their previous rank of 20.

On Monday, Penn State beat unranked St. John's 2-0, moving their season record to 2-0-2.

The Nittany Lion's monumental game occurred last Friday against No. 1 ranked Syracuse, when they tied 1-1 at home.

