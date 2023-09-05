Penn State men's soccer leaps six spots in coaches poll

The Nittany Lions surged in the coaches poll Tuesday.

Penn State was ranked No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches poll, moving six spots up from their previous rank of 20.

On Monday, Penn State beat unranked St. John's 2-0, moving their season record to 2-0-2.

The Nittany Lion's monumental game occurred last Friday against No. 1 ranked Syracuse, when they tied 1-1 at home.

