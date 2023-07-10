 Skip to main content
Penn State men's soccer adds former Villanova star Oscar Umar to coaching staff

Penn State men's soccer introduced new head coach Jeff Cook officially at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Penn State men’s soccer gained a valuable coaching addition on Monday.

Oscar Umar, former Division I and United Soccer League player, has been added to Jeff Cook’s Penn State coaching staff.

Umar was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Washington University in St. Louis for the past two years, and served as an assistant coach at Cabrini University in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Prior to coaching, Umar played Division I soccer at Villanova University, where he was a four-year starter, two-time team captain and made the Big East All-Rookie Team honoree.

Umar played professional soccer with the Richmond Kickers in USL League One and later played for the St. Louis Football Club in the USL Championship League.

