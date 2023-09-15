Penn State men’s soccer victorious in first Big Ten match of season

Kicking off Penn State’s season of conference play, the Nittany Lions traveled to Columbus, Ohio, Friday to face off against Ohio State.

Co-captain Femi Awodesu’s expectations for Big Ten play were simple— to go undefeated.

With every goal being made by Liam Butts, Penn State won its first conference match 3-0.

Starting the match, the blue and white were able to establish its dominance early, maintaining possession of the ball and performing as a unit.

Senior Peter Mangione said that this early strength was something the team has been preparing for.

When Penn State didn’t have the ball, much of the team surrounded the Buckeyes, applying pressure to their players. When the Nittany Lions regained the ball, the scarlet and grey struggled to keep up.

15 minutes into the match, fifth-year forward Liam Butts scored his first goal of the season. Running alongside a few Ohio State players, no one blocked his play. The ball was sent to the bottom left of the net with no stopping it.

Coach Jeff Cook was hoping for more action with the goal from the team for this match specifically.

Following this, the game followed suit with the blue and white maintaining its strength against the Buckeyes.

With 15 minutes left in the first half, Ohio State midfielder, Anthony Samways, let his frustration get the best of him when he and a Nittany Lion were fighting for the ball and fell as a result. While standing up, fifth-year defender Alex Stevenson was standing near Samways, waiting to get the ball back into play.

In an act of aggression, Samways shoved Stevenson off of his feet and received a red card. Going down a player would heavily impact the Buckeyes for the rest of the match.

The second half of the match proved that Friday was Butts’ day.

At the fifteen minute mark, the fifth-year scored his second goal of the match, again able to execute it with ease.

Just less than three minutes later, junior midfielder Van Danielson made two separate attempts to score, with the second shot ricocheting off the top of the goal. Once it was sent back out to the field, Butts saw the opportunity and took it, earning himself the first hat trick of the season for Penn State.

In just one night, Butts had become the highest goal-earner for the Nittany Lions compared to the rest of his teammates at this point in the season.

After the intense wave of strength coming from the blue and white, Ohio State was unable to keep up for the remainder of the match. The Buckeyes were able to have some possession of the ball, but nothing to the extent of Penn State, as the team came in with much more force.

The Nittany Lions will be returning home on Tuesday to face off against Maryland, for the Mack Brady match.

