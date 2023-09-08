Penn State men’s soccer unable to score, losing 3-0 against UPenn

A battle of Pennsylvania ensued on Friday night as Penn State took on Penn — the reigning Ivy League champions.

Before the match, the Quakers were on a two-game losing streak, not yet winning or tying a match at this point in the season.

After a valiant effort, the Nittany Lions were unable to maintain their winning streak with the final score being 0-3.

The match started off with slow-paced passing coming from the blue and white. Their emphasis on togetherness throughout the course of the season was definitely shining through.

With the methodical pace, Penn State was able to maintain possession of the ball, obtaining a shot on goal early into the game.

Head coach Jeff Cook felt this pace wasn’t a good start to the match for the Nittany Lions.

“We did not start the game well, [it was] uncharacteristic for us,” Cook said. “I think if we look back at tonight, we maybe fell into the classic trap that’s set in soccer for having a lot of possession and then getting hit in the counter attack.”

As the match progressed, this speed remained consistent, with both teams taking the time to plan its next moves.

After Quaker Stas Korzeniowski passed Charlie Gaffney the ball, Gaffeny was racing to Penn State’s goal, sneaking the ball past fifth-year Kris Shakes.

With 17 saves made this season, crowds silenced as it seemed Shakes missed the opportunity to stop the ball; however, Gaffney’s speed got the best of him as he was offside.

As the Nittany Lions pushed for Penn’s goal, they were offensively very strong, doing their best to bring a goal for the team.

However, for every blue and white player shooting, there would be multiple Quakers in the way, halting any chance Penn State had of scoring — the defense coming from Penn showed that the team meant business.

By the end of the first half, neither team had scored. While the Quakers haven’t won a match yet, their skills and attack were certainly putting the Nittany Lions to the test.

The energy from the first half persisted as both sides fought to be the dominant team, with neither team letting up their defense. With half an hour left in the match, this was looking to be a scoreless game.

Co-captain Femi Awodesu said the team was used to not scoring by the first half, thinking the game was under control.

“Honestly, we’ve been in that type of situation before when it’s a 0-0 and we kind of feel like we have control of the game,” Awodesu said. “And to be honest, we thought we did. It’s just hard, you gotta keep your focus.”

One of Penn’s strategies was its intense amount of switching the field throughout the course of the match. By kicking so far away from where the course of action was, it was difficult for the blue and white to combat this sudden force.

After Shakes saved a shot made by one Penn player, junior midfielder Mathis Varin swooped in to make the first goal of the game. This play was similar to what occurred at the Syracuse match just one week before, where a player scored on Penn State while Shakes was down.

Going off of this momentum, the Quakers got another shot past Shakes following a throw awarded to Penn. Michael Hewes worked off of the efforts of his teammates to secure them the second point of the match.

In the 88th minute of the match, Hewes had to make his name known once more with a goal following a penalty kick, rubbing salt in Penn State’s wounds — the spirits of the home team were incredibly low by the conclusion of the match.

Although the contest turned out to be a disappointing result, the Nittany Lions will have to keep their heads up as they gear up to play against Ohio State next week— their first away game in several weeks.

