Penn State men’s soccer ties first match of the season against No. 5 Pittsburgh

After two exhibition matches over the last two weeks, Penn State was determined to start the season on the right foot as it traveled to Pittsburgh’s home turf Thursday night.

Following last year, senior forward Peter Mangione said that the team was ready to make a comeback.

“I think we all are [out for vengeance] to be honest with you after last season,” Mangione said to the media on Tuesday.

After a consistently paced game, Penn State tied with Pittsburgh 1-1 after maintaining the lead for most of the match.

From the beginning, it was clear that this was going to be an exciting game. Both sides were fighting for dominance and the Nittany Lions were making sure they were proving themselves against No. 5 Pittsburgh.

At around 15 minutes in, Panther’s forward Luis Sahmkow received a yellow card for unsporting behavior.

By the middle of the first half, Pittsburgh was offensively exhibiting more ferocity. With four shots to the blue and white’s zero, Penn State needed to up its strength, or the ultimate victor would become clear.

Although the Nittany Lions’ offense was struggling against the defense, they made sure to retaliate against the Panthers’ attack with the same force.

After a foul was called on senior defender Femi Awodesu, the Panthers were awarded a free kick, played by freshman forward Albert Thorsen, but fifth year goalkeeper Kris Shakes was able to keep it out of the goal.

Following this shot on goal, Shakes was able to keep out an additional two, maintaining a tie until the final two minutes of the first half.

With the Nittany Lions defense holding off the Panthers to the best of their abilities, they were able to open a window of opportunity for themselves.

Junior midfielder Van Danielson scored the first goal of the game for Penn State. After a slow first half for the Nittany Lions, this was just what the team needed to show their strength against the ranked team.

Rounding out the end of the first half, Pittsburgh was leading the blue and white in shots with nine to Penn State’s two.

After an exciting close to the first half, the Nittany Lions were hoping to carry their momentum into the second half.

However, the energy of the second half seemed to be what both teams were giving in the first. The Panthers were continuing to have an upperhand offensively compared to the blue and white while Penn State held them off.

With ten minutes left in the match, Thorsen scored his first goal as a Panther, tying up the score.

Following Thorsen’s milestone, tensions rose amongst the two teams. Yellow cards were called on players of both teams and Pittsburgh’s senior midfielder Filip Mirkovic was given a red card for fighting.

It appeared that as the Panthers continued to show dominance against the Nittany Lions throughout the course of the game, this goal was the boiling point for both teams.

By the end of the match, Penn State finished with six shots while Pittsburgh had 13. Overall, the Panthers had a stronger attack offensively, but the Nittany Lions were able to hold them off.

On Sunday, the blue and white will be returning home to face off against Le Moyne in hopes of finishing the weekend off with a win.

