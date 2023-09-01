Penn State men’s soccer ties 1-1 against No. 1 Syracuse

Penn State was put to the ultimate test Friday night as it faced off against Syracuse, the reigning NCAA champions.

Playing at Jeffrey Field, the crowd’s energy did not disappoint for the evening’s white out.

Thinking they had the win with 1-0 late in the second half, the Orange tied the game at 1-1 against the Nittany Lions being down to 10 men.

Coach Jeff Cook explained how the tie felt to the team.

“It’s funny, the thing about tying soccer games,” Cook said. “If you have the lead and you concede it feels like a loss and if it’s the other way around, it feels like a win.”

From the beginning, both teams were bringing their A-game, showing a strong desire for the win. The ball was ricocheting off of both teams’ moves, flying into the air across the field on multiple occasions.

Early into the match, Syracuse tallied up on its shots, being awarded four free kicks and two corner kicks early on into the contest — the physicality of both teams was certainly top notch.

With the Orange having multiple opportunities to score, the defensive efforts of the blue and white, especially fifth-year goalkeeper Kris Shakes’ quick thinking and superb reflexes, kept Syracuse from taking the lead.

Shakes felt that with the defense having supported each other throughout the course of the game was the reason for their resilience.

“We stayed together by trusting each other and covering each other's backs,” Shakes said. “It took pretty much 88 minutes to score our first goal, so that’s really the bond of staying together. People didn’t think we were gonna score, but we kept our head in there and ended up scoring.”

Both teams were keeping tabs on each other the whole time — it was difficult for a player to break out.

At one point, the Syracuse goalkeeper, Jason Smith, was away from the net after diving out to prevent a goal. Forward Liam Butts had the perfect opportunity to score; however, since a member of the Orange was blocking him perfectly, the fifth-year only was unable to get a clean shot.

By the end of the first half, neither team had scored a goal. Despite a huge margin in ranks, the Nittany Lions were able to keep Syracuse in its place — the aggressiveness and togetherness from the blue and white shone throughout the match.

Well into the last half of the game, it was evident that the teams’ energy was unwavering, fighting for the chance to score for their respective teams.

While the Orange had 17 shots over Penn State’s five shots throughout the second half,, the blue and white was still holding its own — the physicality of the dueling teams would prove that the shot numbers didn’t matter in the contest.

In the last twenty minutes of the match, a harsh collision between Smith and junior midfielder Van Danielson resulted in the Syracuse goalkeeper receiving a red card for unsportsmanlike conduct. This resulted in goalkeeper Jahiem Wickham taking his place, making the Orange play with a man down.

This was the sophomore’s first time appearing in a match for Syracuse, so Penn State was in a prime spot to score a goal on the rookie.

With less than ten minutes left in the match, the intensity ramped up for both teams.

In the 88th minute of the contest, the ball entered the back of Syracuse’s net. After someone headed the ball over to him, freshman midfielder Caden Grabfelder made the first goal of the match.

“Obviously I scored, but it was a team effort,” Grabfelder said. “It feels really good to get two [goals] in a row.”

In rapid succession, Pablo Pedregosa scored for the Orange. The graduate student defender reacted immediately to Shakes still being on the ground from a previous blocking attempt.

This rounded out the match to a final score of 1-1. The Nittany Lions’ next match will also be at home against St. John’s on Monday.

