Penn State men’s soccer stays resilient in win over Saint John’s

Following a draw against Syracuse, Penn State was looking for its second win of the season.

Emotions ran high following the match against the No. 1 team in the country. In the last two minutes of the game, both teams scored, with the Orange equalizing. While it may not have been a loss, it still felt like one to the Nittany Lions.

“To give up a goal to Syracuse at the end of the game, it was so emotional, it was really tough for us,” co-captain Peter Mangione said. “We just had to tell ourselves that really, at the end of the day, it didn’t make a whole lot of difference.”

Mangione continued by saying how the team was able to help motivate each other again.

“It was a quick turnaround and you can tell the energy was a bit down after that game," Mangione said. “So we just picked each other up.”

Recovering from this poignant match was essential in making sure the blue and white would perform well against Saint John’s.

The team needed to get into the right headspace before stepping out onto Jeffrey Field if they wanted to perform well.

“A lot of it is just trusting the work that we do in practice,” Mangione said. “That’s what I’ve told the team since the summer, we’re prepared physically, tactically, mentally, everything. So we just trust our training and just let that be our confidence.”

After a highly physical game between Penn State and the Red Storm, the Nittany Lions accomplished what they set out to achieve — the blue and white came out on top with a final score of 2-0.

Throughout the beginning of the match, Penn State was struggling to maintain possession of the ball. This led to the Red Storm making three shots within the first fifteen minutes of the match.

Coach Jeff Cook mentioned how coming off of a disappointing game as well as the heat impacted the team at the beginning, but the players were able to make the turnaround.

“We’ve got great characters in the team and they’re really a hungry and motivated group of student athletes,” Cook said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them today. Our team is one that’s really together, we’re very united and we’re super proud to represent Penn State.”

After a free kick attempt made by the blue and white, senior forward Mangione scored the first goal of the match after a free kick was made by sophomore defender Matthew Henderson by the halfway point of the first half.

The team has been making strides in its set pieces as the season continues, with assistant coaches working especially hard on set piece successes.

“We’ve worked on that set piece a lot in training so credit to [Henderson] the ball was perfect,” Mangione said. “I mean, I got just the slightest of touches on it.”

In the second half, the Nittany Lions brought in another goal.

Capitalizing on a set piece once more, a corner kick made by Henderson led fifth-year Alex Stevenson to score for the team. The defender headed the ball into the net, adding another point to Penn State’s score for the evening.

Henderson said that the intensity he displayed throughout the match led to his success.

“Just intensity to attack the ball, really, I think from being more passive to putting in attack was perfect.” Henderson said.

Following its victory, the blue and white are looking ahead to a matchup against Penn on Friday at Jeffrey Field.

