Penn State men’s soccer signs FC Cincinnati defender Morgan Marshall to 2023 class

Penn State added a defender for the fall on Friday.

Lexington, Kentucky, native Morgan Marshall, a 3-star according to Top Drawer Soccer, has signed with the Nittany Lions.

Marshall suited up for FC Cincinnati’s Academy team in 2023, appearing in 11 games and registering two assists during the MLS Next Pro season.

The new Nittany Lion will join a defense that finished fifth in goals allowed per game in the Big Ten.

