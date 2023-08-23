Penn State men’s soccer opens 2023 campaign against Pittsburgh

To kick off the 2023 season, the Nittany Lions travel to Pittsburgh to face the No. 5 Panthers.

This is one of only six road trips the Nittany Lions will take since 11 matchups are in the shadows of Beaver Stadium at Jeffrey Field.

Pittsburgh will provide a tough test for Penn State from the get-go considering how dominant the unit has been in the ACC and in the preseason poll, being tabbed as Coastal Division favorites.

“We have a lot of respect for Pitt,” head coach Jeff Cook said. “But we look at it as an opportunity; what we want to do is attack every game with everything we have.”

While Penn State capped off 2022 with a 6-6-4 record, including four losses on the road, the team added a ton of depth in the offseason with 10 newcomers entering Happy Valley.

“[I] can’t praise them enough, and I think they’ve all brought personalities off the field and then quality out on the field,” Peter Mangione said.

That newfound depth is what could elevate the Nittany Lions above .500, even with a tough schedule looming.

In the United Soccer Coaches Poll, the Nittany Lions were unranked and didn’t receive any votes. A strong game against the Panthers could shake up the rankings and instill early confidence in the team that faces seven opponents that are either currently ranked or are receiving votes.

While the team does not tend to focus on the rankings, the squad is “out for a vengeance,” according to Mangione.

Goalkeeper Kris Shakes returns for his fifth year with “something to prove,” and the expectations within the team are high.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State men’s soccer forward Peter Mangione put on USCA watch list Peter Mangione has drawn preseason recognition ahead of his senior campaign with Penn State

“It’s basically our whole team is to watch [out for], like that’s what we’re really rooting for,” Shakes said.

With Thursday’s matchup, Shakes and the defense must pay special attention to Filip Mirkovic, the All-ACC First Teamer, who had an impressive 2022 season. He brings a great deal of accuracy as a midfielder, puts shots on target and serves as a strong facilitator for the Panthers — his 12 assists led the team and was a career-high.

Luckily for Penn State, Mangione returns at the center of the blue and white’s offense. The senior forward is a difference maker on the pitch with 21 goals in the past two years, including 9 game winners.

“Peter’s obviously on the watch list because he’s probably the best player in the Big Ten, and he’s been that way for the three years he’s been here so far,” Shakes said.

The blue and white averaged 9.4 shots per game last season, but its shots on goal was less than 50%. While the unit also limited its opponents to a low-framing percentage, it will be a difference maker if that stat improves for Penn State.

Overall, the offseason approach for the unit has been about the flow between both sides of the ball.

“It sounds kind of generic when I say that, but in all the phases of the game, offensive and defensive, we’re trying to work out how we can play as a team,” Cook said. “Preseason goes by in a flash, so we’ve had two weeks together, but we’re excited about Thursday.”

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE