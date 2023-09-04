Penn State men’s soccer notches 2nd win over St. John’s

For the first time in nearly a decade, Penn State played a match against St. John’s following Friday’s draw against Syracuse.

Even with a quick turnaround, the blue and white rallied to defeat the red and navy 2-0.

“We’re still early of course in the season,” head coach Jeff Cook said. “However, I do feel today was a really positive step for our group.”

The Nittany Lions were forced to defend early and struggled to maintain possession; the Red Storm pressed hard, throwing a lot of attackers on the blue and white’s radar.

Several players found themselves hitting the turf as tension quickly amped up between each side; Nigel Griffith received the first yellow card of the game after colliding with Penn State’s goalkeeper Kris Shakes.

“Guys were just trying to stay calm and really just settle the game down,” Matthew Henderson said. “We knew it was going to be a hectic first 10-15 minutes.”

In the tenth minute, Connor Mucchetti caused the Nittany Lions to hold their breath, rolling a shot wide left after rebounding one of St. John’s freekick attempts.

With Happy Valley experiencing severe heat, hydration breaks were in effect for the safety of players. Regardless of the hot temperatures, the Park Ave Army and other fans filled Jeffrey Field’s stands for country night.

That break proved pivotal for the blue and white, finding a better offensive rhythm for the second half of the first 45 minutes.

Macoumba Ba showed a large presence in the midfield for St John’s; however, his foul on Alex Stevenson just outside the box provided Penn State its first opportunity to strike.

Taking the free kick, Henderson curled it right to Peter Mangione, who headed it past Alec McLachlan and garnered an early 1-0 lead for the Nittany Lions.

“We worked on that set piece a lot in training, so credit to Hendo, that ball was perfect,” Mangione said.

After an unsporting tackle on Samson Kpardeh, Antonio Biggs was dealt St. John’s second yellow of the game after an unsporting tackle — Mohamed Cisset received one for the Nittany Lions shortly after.

The second half was a quiet start for both sides before St. John’s started to cloud Penn State’s defense. Shakes was forced to make an early save in the half, but had a relatively quiet day overall, only needing four saves.

It took some time for the Nittany Lions to work past the Red Storm, but they created several set-piece situations.

“We feel we have quality in the team to deliver the service, to deliver the ball into the dangerous areas and athletically we carry a threat,” Cook said.

In the 64th minute, Henderson took a corner for the blue and white, connecting with Stevenson at the far post for the second Penn State goal.

Liam Butts' convincing attack forced McLachlan off his line, yet his cross in the box was blocked by the red and navy, preventing another Nittany Lion score.

Both teams struggled to find many opportunities and only had a combined seven shots on goal — late saves by Shakes earned him his second cleansheet of the season.

Penn State remains undefeated with its record improving to 2-0-2, having a few days before its matchup with Penn on Friday night.

“We’re prepared. Physically, tactically, mentally everything,” Mangione said.

“So if we just trust our training and let that be our confidence, then we will be fine.”

