Penn State men’s soccer names Peter Mangione, Femi Awodesu captains for 2023 season

Midfielder/forward Peter Mangione (8) celebrates his goal during the Penn State men's soccer B1G quarterfinal game against Michigan State at Jeffrey Field on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat The Spartans 2-0.

 Caleb Craig

Penn State has its captains for the fall.

Seniors Femi Awodesu and Peter Mangione were announced as captains for the 2023 campaign on Saturday.

Awodesu broke out as a junior after starting every game for the squad the season prior. Appearing in the first XI for every match in 2022, the defender was named second-team All-Big Ten.

After serving as a “vice captain” during his sophomore season, Mangione is returning as a full-scale captain for a second consecutive year. The 2021 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year tallied a career-high eight goals last season.

Penn State has yet to release its schedule for the upcoming campaign.

