Penn State men’s soccer hoping to continue winning streak against Syracuse, St. John’s

After a victorious previous match against Le Moyne, Penn State is looking at important games in the next couple of days.

On Friday, the Nittany Lions are facing off against No. 1 Syracuse. After this matchup, the blue and white are gearing up against St. John’s on Monday. Both games are at home, which could pose as an advantage for Penn State.

Coach Jeff Cook loved the fans’ energy throughout the Le Moyne match, expressing gratitude toward them.

“I would really compliment the fans today,” Cook said. “You can’t overstate how much it means to the staff and the players to have that energy in the stadium.”

Following the blue and white’s opening week, Kris Shakes was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in Pittsburgh as well as at home, leading to a shutout win against Le Moyne.

As the goalie, Shakes’ defensive strength is incredibly important to how a game will pan out, seeing as he is the ultimate deciding factor for whether the opposing team scores or not.

With the skills he has been showing off this early into the season, the Nittany Lions seem to be in good shape for the rest of the year.

Additionally, other strong players have yet to truly shine. Senior forward Peter Mangione expressed that his teammate, Liam Butts will be scoring soon.

“Liam hasn’t scored yet, but you can bet he’s gonna get a lot of goals this season,” Mangione said about the fifth-year forward.

The team is already focusing on the importance of togetherness and how that synchronicity will prove to strengthen the flow of its gameplay.

Syracuse

With Syracuse being the defending NCAA champions, the Nittany Lions have their work cut out for them if they want to continue their winning streak.

Cook feels this match is a great opportunity to play against the Orange.

“We’re just gonna be building on the successes we’ve had so far this season, and it’s a great opportunity to play,” Cook said. “This will be our second top 10 team in about a week, so it’s a big challenge, but I have a lot of confidence that the guys will be ready for it.”

Continuing their success from last year, the Orange have dominated their opponents early on in the season, not allowing any team to score on them after two games.

Additionally at these games, the orange and blue garnered two points or more — the team’s average is 2.5 goals per game.

Syracuse’s Lorenzo Boselli has already begun to shine as he has scored three out of the five goals that the Orange have made this season.

Last season, the senior midfielder scored three points throughout the entirety of the season. The switch in intensity will be a great help to Syracuse after losing Nathan Opoku and Levonte Johnson to teams like Leicester City and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Both forwards scored 11 goals each for Syracuse last season, with five being the next highest.

While the Orange seem to be doing fine without the presence of these stars thus far, it is something to keep in mind looking ahead.

St. John’s

Similarly to Penn State, St. John’s has welcomed a multitude of freshmen onto its team — 10, to be exact. This gives the Red Storm the opportunity to showcase new talent like the Nittany Lions have over the past couple of games.

Additionally, at this point in the season, the blue and white and St. John’s have an identical record with one win and one tie.

Although it’s early to determine a difference from this year to last year, the Red Storm’s shots have been higher than that of their opponents — they were lower than opponents last season. This can indicate that St. John’s is showing more offensive attack in 2023.

However, the unit has a lower shot on goal percentage compared to opponents. While there is a force the Red Storm’s are exhibiting, the accuracy in their shots could improve.

The highest goalscorer for St. John’s in the 2022 season was redshirt senior Antek Sienkiel. Playing from the midfield, he scored seven goals, which compared to his former teammates, blows them out of the water.

At the season opener for the Red Storm, Sienkiel was shown a red card. He didn’t play in the next game, so the audience will have to see if he will face off against Penn State. If he doesn’t, this could further solidify a win for the Nittany Lions.

Overall, if the intensity that the crowd saw from the blue and white against Le Moyne carries over, these upcoming games should be competitive ones.

