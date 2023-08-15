 Skip to main content
Penn State men’s soccer forward Peter Mangione put on USCA watch list

Penn State Mens Soccer vs. Rutgers

Penn State Mens Soccer suffers loss against Rutgers at Jeffery Field on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Penn State Loses 1 - 2.

 Jordan Thomas

Peter Mangione has drawn preseason recognition ahead of his senior campaign with Penn State

For the second straight year, he’s been selected to the USCA forwards watch list.

Having scored 18 points in each of his three college seasons, Mangione has been Mr. Consistency thus far.

He’ll now aim to make his final year in Happy Valley one to remember.

