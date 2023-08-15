Penn State men’s soccer forward Peter Mangione put on USCA watch list

Peter Mangione has drawn preseason recognition ahead of his senior campaign with Penn State

For the second straight year, he’s been selected to the USCA forwards watch list.

Second consecutive year on the 𝕱𝖔𝖗𝖜𝖆𝖗𝖉𝖘 𝖙𝖔 𝖂𝖆𝖙𝖈𝖍 𝕷𝖎𝖘𝖙 🏆No surprises here… congratulations Peter ❕ pic.twitter.com/eaOqkSTNom — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) August 15, 2023

Having scored 18 points in each of his three college seasons, Mangione has been Mr. Consistency thus far.

He’ll now aim to make his final year in Happy Valley one to remember.

