Penn State men’s soccer defeats Le Moyne 4-0, winning its 1st game of the season

After a tie game against No. 5 Pittsburgh on Thursday, Penn State was looking to acquire a win against Le Moyne on Sunday for its first home game of the season.

With an incredibly steadfast exhibition of Penn State’s offensive strength, the blue and white were victorious against the Dolphins, rounding out the night with a score of 4-0.

Opening up the match, the Nittany Lions showed immense control over the ball, having it in their possession for the majority of the time.

It would be interesting to see how the Dolphins would shape up to a seasoned D1 team such as the blue and white.

Using swift movement, Penn State was able to maintain this offensive strength throughout the course of the match.

After a yellow card was called against Le Moyne’s midfielder Maximilian Huss, a penalty kick was awarded to senior forward Peter Mangione, who scored his first goal of the season as a result.

“It meant a lot to get off and running. First home game in front of these fans at Jeffrey [Stadium] and then to be able to go celebrate with the guys in the bench was also pretty meaningful,” Mangione said.

Following the goal, the Nittany Lions continued to show their control over the ball.

When the Dolphins had their turn, Penn State’s presence was strong and fifth-year goalkeeper Kris Shakes was able to handle their pursuits.

The blue and white rookies this year are certainly proving themselves. After just starting his collegiate career three days prior, freshman midfielder Caden Grabfelder scored the second goal of the game, being assisted by fifth-year forward Liam Butts.

Coach Jeff Cook said that he is pleased by the progress that the newest class has shown after trying to acclimate to the Penn State soccer experience.

“It’s been great to have their energy, their enthusiasm. There’s some quality players right throughout that group,” Cook said.

Both of the Nittany Lions’ goals were made before the halfway point of the first period, showing their dominance early on.

Action coming from Le Moyne was slight as the match progressed. When the Dolphins would attempt to play, Penn State would almost always beat them to the punch or regain possession.

By the end of the first period, the Nittany Lions had over double the amount of shots compared to Le Moyne, stacking up seven to three.

Quick to carry the momentum from the first half, the blue and white athlete Atem Kato scored a goal less than five minutes into the second half, making it the team’s first second half goal of the season.

Following the goal, the Nittany Lions on the field rushed over to the student section for a quick celebration, rubbing dirt in the Dolphins’ wounds.

The match continued to follow suit comparatively to the previous half— the blue and white was not backing down until the end.

The crowds rarely had to turn their heads as most of the action occurred on Le Moyne’s side throughout the match.

Continuing Penn State’s reign throughout the match, junior midfielder Van Danielson scored his second goal of the season around the halfway point of the latter half, tallying the lead to 4-0.

With ten minutes left in the match, Le Moyne was putting in further efforts to slow the Nittany Lions’ advances towards the goal. The Dolphins began to show more aggression for a final push before the end, but it was too little too late.

Mangione credited the team’s synchronization for its win, knowing that is huge in any match.

“We told ourselves if we can bring that same fight and togetherness, then this will take care of business,” Mangione said.

The blue and white will hope to continue this momentum on Friday as it faces off against Syracuse, the defending NCAA champions.

