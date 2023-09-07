Penn State men’s soccer concludes its home stand against Penn

Heading into its last match of the four-game home stand, it’ll be a battle of the state as Penn State welcomes Penn to Jeffrey Field at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The blue and white remain undefeated with a record of 2-0-2, while the Quakers, the defending Ivy Champions, have yet to win a match.

“I think we have to respect what they bring to Jeffrey Field,” head coach Jeff Cook said. “It’ll be an important game.”

After being unranked to start the season, quality matches against top-ranked opponents have propelled the Nittany Lions to No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches poll.

“It starts with our players, the commitment they show day in and day out,” Cook said. “There’s so much that goes into providing this platform for us to represent Penn State, and we are absolutely proud of it and want to keep moving up.”

Additionally, Penn State continues to receive Big Ten recognition. Kris Shakes won his second Defensive Player of the Week award this season, and Alex Stevenson collected Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Syracuse and St. John’s.

“I think it's just a credit to our team as a whole offensively,” Stevenson said. “This week it just happened to be me … Next week, it could be Peter [Mangione]; it could be Liam [Butts]. It could be anyone.”

For Penn, it will be its third consecutive road game — a tricky start that forces the red and blue into battle on enemy territory for its first four matches of the year.

In Happy Valley, the Nittany Lions have thrived off the attendance at Jeffrey Field. Against Syracuse, 2,684 fans packed the stands — the most since 2014.

It won’t be an easy feat for the traveling Quakers, considering the presence Shakes has between the pipes — the fifth-year keeper recorded 17 saves in just four games.

The red and blue have only scored one goal in its first two matches off the foot of Stas Korzeniowski. As a sophomore in 2022, he tied with Ben Stitz in most goals for their squad, both having 11 goals. While it might just be the early stages of Penn’s season, Korzeniowski is expected to have a large production, considering he was the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year.

Penn State has relied on Peter Mangione in both skill and experience, but some of the 10 newcomers this season have already made marks on the pitch. Caden Grabfelder has started regularly in the blue and white and already recorded two goals.

“Coming in as a freshman, it’s going to be hard. There’s a lot of guys on the team, a lot of depth,” Grabfelder said. “I’m happy to make an impact. I’m happy to get the goals just to help the team out.”

The Nittany Lions are a team that remains heavy on the press to open up more chances for offensive attacks, so the Quakers must have a formidable defensive strategy that keeps them at bay.

In the first couple of matches, Penn State struggled to capitalize on set pieces; however, after Monday’s 2-0 win over St. John's, confidence was reinstated in the group. Starting to connect on free kicks and corners will only make the blue and white more versatile as an offense, but also more lethal.

Nick Christoffersen will be heavily tested in net, but the senior is coming off 47 saves last season — a career best.

Both teams have yet to experience a conference game, so Friday’s match will be another test to play an opponent they might not be quite familiar with. Considering Penn State is facing fast turnarounds between games, the team’s mindset has been important in order to keep preparing for new foes.

“The games come so quick, so basically you have to turn the page,” Shakes said. “You can’t get caught up in the last game.”

