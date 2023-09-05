Pair of Penn State men's soccer players gain Big Ten honors

The blue and white had standout performances on both sides of the ball this week.

Alex Stevenson won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week while Kris Shakes gained Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

B1G SWEEP 🧹🧹🧹Alex Stevenson and Kris Shakes are your Big Ten Players of the Week 👊@B1GSoccer pic.twitter.com/e29SYhy3lK — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) September 5, 2023

Stevenson was a focal point of the offense, as he connected with the back of the net against both Syracuse and St. John's.

Shakes, who has now obtained the honor in back-to-back weeks, accumulated nine saves through the two game span, including some highlight level denials.

The duo will continue to provide a spark as the blue and white have yet to lose a game on the campaign.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men’s soccer stays resilient in win over Saint John’s Following a draw against Syracuse, Penn State was looking for its second win of the season.