 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Our web site address has changed to psucollegian.com. You can bookmark our page now.


featured

Pair of Penn State men's soccer players gain Big Ten honors

Mens Soccer vs. St. John's, Bettenhausen (12), Stevenson, (18), Grabfelder (11)

Midfielder Sean Bettenhausen (12), defender Alex Stevenson (18), and midfielder Caden Grabfelder (11) stand at Jeffrey Field on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat St. John's 2-0.

 Chris Eutsler

The blue and white had standout performances on both sides of the ball this week.

Alex Stevenson won the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week while Kris Shakes gained Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Stevenson was a focal point of the offense, as he connected with the back of the net against both Syracuse and St. John's.

Shakes, who has now obtained the honor in back-to-back weeks, accumulated nine saves through the two game span, including some highlight level denials.

The duo will continue to provide a spark as the blue and white have yet to lose a game on the campaign.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.