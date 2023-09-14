Men’s soccer hopes to regain winning streak against Ohio State, Maryland

Following its first loss of the season, Penn State is hoping to redeem itself over the course of the week’s matches against Ohio State at 7 p.m. Friday and Maryland at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Along with these two contests being the first of conference play, the Nittany Lions will be traveling to Columbus, Ohio, to compete against the Buckeyes — the blue and white’s first away game in over two weeks.

The only time Penn State had traveled this season was when the team went up against Pitt, finishing the match in a 1-1 tie. With a huge crowd attending the game, things may have gone differently if the Nittany Lions were at home for the contest, hearing support from their fans.

Before the blue and white’s loss, the team was ranked No. 14 in the nation. Penn State has since been unranked, hoping to make up for last week’s fumble.

With redemption on their mind, the Nittany Lions will bring out the energy that crowds know they can deliver as the week carries on.

Ohio State

At this point in the season, Ohio State has a record of 1-2-2. With this being an away game for Penn State, this could pose as an advantage for the Buckeyes. However, the red and white have yet to win a match on its home turf.

The long-standing rivalry between the two teams brings the expectation of a huge crowd attending to support Ohio State — something else that could throw the Nittany Lions off their game.

It’s been a weakness for the Buckeyes having a tough schedule, matching up against teams that are better than them statistically.

The team has scored four goals in five games this season. With the blue and white doubling this goal amount, Ohio State needs to prepare for the attack that Penn State has the ability to show off.

However, the Buckeyes also have the ability to attack offensively. While their goal count may not be as high as competitors, they’re still extremely physical during matches, garnering a total of 76 shots overall compared to opponents’ 35.

The Nittany Lions currently have 56 shots under their belt, with 20 of those being on goal. Ohio State’s ratio is not as solid, having 29 shots on goal out of 76 shots. While the Buckeyes can show off a high number of shots, their accuracy isn’t close to that of the blue and white’s.

One Ohio State player stands out amongst his teammates: senior midfielder Laurence Wootton. The Stoke-on-Trent, England, native has contributed 13 shots and one goal for his team. Wootton is the only player on the team who has reached double digits in terms of shots, but a couple of other players are catching up.

The Nittany Lions will want to make sure they keep the ball away from Wootton, or they may allow him to make more goals for the season.

Based on the statistics, the blue and white have a good chance of winning its first conference match of the season.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Maryland

Penn State returns to Jeffrey Field for its second match of the week against Maryland on Tuesday. With the help of the Park Avenue Army, the Nittany Lions will be receiving support, which could boost their morale — regardless of the outcome of the Ohio State match.

The Terrapins seem to have more of a timid playing style, not exactly accumulating impressive numbers.

Maryland has only recorded three goals and 36 shots over the course of four games. While this number is low compared to its competitors at this point in the season, 17 of the shots have been on goal — a .472 accuracy percentage.

Each goal was made by different players, so there isn’t a specific Maryland player who has been the difference maker. However, one player seems more well rounded than the others: Stefan Copetti.

The senior forward has played in every game of the year so far, making one goal, one assist and five shots. Out of those five, four have been on goal.

Out of all the consistently played and successful teammates alongside him, Copetti has the highest shot on goal percentage.

The Terrapins have also been evenly splitting the playing time amongst the two goalkeepers on the team. Mikah Seger and Jamie Lowell have been alternating each match and playing for all 90 minutes every time. If this pattern continues, the goalie for the game against the blue and white will be Seger.

Comparing the two, Seger is a stronger goalkeeper with 10 saves to Lowell’s three. Penn State will have to fight a bit harder to score with Seger protecting the net.

Whether the Nittany Lions come out on top or not, both of these upcoming conference matches will be exciting for audiences to witness.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State men's soccer star goalkeeper earns another award Fifth-year Kris Shakes was named NCAA Player of the Week after strong showings against then-…