Maryland native, midfielder Conrad Brady signs with Penn State men’s soccer

Penn State’s final 2023 recruit has officially been signed.

The program announced the addition of midfielder Conrad Brady on Wednesday.

Brady is a native of Maryland and played for Landon School. With Landon, Brady led two IAC title-winning teams and earned conference co-player of the year and All-MET first-team recognition.

At the club level, Brady spent time playing for FC Delco, the Philadelphia Union Academy and Bethesda Soccer Club — where he’s been for the past five years.

The newest Nittany Lion is the final member of coach Jeff Cook’s 11-player recruiting class.

