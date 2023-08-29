 Skip to main content
Kris Shakes receives Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Penn State Men's Soccer vs. Akron

Penn State goalie Kris Shakes (1) kicks the ball during Penn State's matchup against Akron at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pa. on Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022. The Nittany Lions defeated the Zips 1-0.

 Nick Eickhoff

Goalie Kris Shakes was phenomenal in the opening week for the Nittany Lions.

The stellar play paved the way for Shakes to receive Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

The fifth-year senior racked up four saves against Pitt as well as four more against Le Moyne.

To pair with his terrific performances, the Parkland, Florida native recorded a clean sheet against the Dolphins.

The veteran presence that Shakes brings to his team is unmatched and looks to continue his terrific start to the campaign.

