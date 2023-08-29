Kris Shakes receives Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

Goalie Kris Shakes was phenomenal in the opening week for the Nittany Lions.

The stellar play paved the way for Shakes to receive Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

First one, best one - - 𝘽𝙞𝙜 𝙏𝙚𝙣 𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙚𝙠@B1GSoccer pic.twitter.com/F5Ry5NMOG8 — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) August 29, 2023

The fifth-year senior racked up four saves against Pitt as well as four more against Le Moyne.

To pair with his terrific performances, the Parkland, Florida native recorded a clean sheet against the Dolphins.

The veteran presence that Shakes brings to his team is unmatched and looks to continue his terrific start to the campaign.

