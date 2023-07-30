Former Penn State men's soccer player Mark Fetrow named head coach at Drexel

A former Penn State player will be leading his own soccer program in 2023.

West Chester, Pennsylvania, native Mark Fetrow will be staying in the Keystone State to coach the Drexel Dragons beginning in the 2023 campaign, the team announced on Sunday.

Mark Fetrow has been named the Head Coach of the Drexel men's soccer team. The announcement was made by Director of Athletics Maisha Kelly. Fetrow is just the 7th head coach in the more than 75 years of Drexel Men's Soccer.🔗l https://t.co/tk3OWCMNvm#FearTheDragon 🐉 pic.twitter.com/mkmx9aHzWz — Drexel Dragons (@DrexelDragons) July 28, 2023

Fetrow played as a Nittany Lion from 2008-2010, amassing 51 starts and 59 appearances, recording three goals in that span. He was named a member of the 2008 All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

Previously, Fetrow worked as a graduate assistant at Penn State and an assistant coach at West Chester and Villanova.

"Through the commitment of honesty and integrity, our staff will focus on developing well-rounded student athletes while maximizing their potential on the field, in the classroom, and serving the Philadelphia community," Fetrow said in a release from Drexel Athletics. "I am excited to work with our current players, foster relationships with Drexel alumni, and collaborate with faculty and staff to continue a legacy of triumph and growth."

