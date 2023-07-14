Former Penn State men’s soccer midfielder signs with Charleston Battery

The Charleston Battery have recharged their lineup with a former Nittany Lion.

Midfielder Pierre Reedy, who played at Penn State from 2016-2021, has signed with the USL Championship club.

Congratulations to Pierre Reedy on signing with Charleston Battery ❕We miss you in 🔵 & ⚪️ but excited to watch you in 🟡 & ⚫️@PierreReedy | @Chas_Battery pic.twitter.com/V1AT3hNMeo — Penn State Men’s Soccer (@PennStateMSOC) July 14, 2023

Reedy has overcome a lot in his soccer career, as he missed ample time in 2017 and 2018 with a pair of ACL tears.

However, he’d become a key contributor for the blue and white in his final three collegiate seasons, scoring 28 points in 50 games over that span.

Now, after spending Spring 2023 with Scottish Championship winner Dundee, Reedy now looks to continue extending his professional career back in the U.S.

