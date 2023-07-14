 Skip to main content
Former Penn State men’s soccer midfielder signs with Charleston Battery

Men's Soccer Big 10 Championships

Penn State midfielder Pierre Reedy (11) dribbles the ball down the field during the big 10 championship game at Jeffery Field on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat Indiana 3-0.

 Jackson Ranger

The Charleston Battery have recharged their lineup with a former Nittany Lion.

Midfielder Pierre Reedy, who played at Penn State from 2016-2021, has signed with the USL Championship club.

Reedy has overcome a lot in his soccer career, as he missed ample time in 2017 and 2018 with a pair of ACL tears.

However, he’d become a key contributor for the blue and white in his final three collegiate seasons, scoring 28 points in 50 games over that span.

Now, after spending Spring 2023 with Scottish Championship winner Dundee, Reedy now looks to continue extending his professional career back in the U.S.

