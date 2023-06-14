Five key returning players for the Penn State men’s soccer team in 2023

The 2022 season was full of ups and downs for Penn State.

With an overall record of 6-6-4, the Nittany Lions finished fifth in the Big Ten after falling to Indiana in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Despite losing some key players, the blue and white still had higher expectations for the 2022 season coming off of a Big Ten Tournament championship in 2021.

With 2022 in the rearview mirror, coach Jeff Cook and company will look to have the Nittany Lions back atop of the conference standings with the help of some key returning players.

Peter Mangione, midfield/forward

Peter Mangione has consistently been effective in each of his first three years at Penn State. The Hunt Valley, Maryland, native led the blue and white in scoring with eight goals in 2022 as a junior.

Mangione’s stellar play earned him a spot on the first team All-Big Ten for the second year in a row along with a spot on the MAC Hermann Award Watch List.

Along with boosting the offensive unit, Mangione provides a ton of experience and leadership for the Nittany Lions going into the 2023 season. The senior will hope to retain his role as a captain once again this year.

Kris Shakes, goalkeeper

Kris Shakes is set to return for his fifth year after a huge season in net for the blue and white in 2022.

Shakes finished third in the Big Ten in saves per game last year and posted a save percentage of .726, including two shutouts in 15 games played.

Shakes will bring a ton of experience and leadership to a defensive unit that allowed 1.50 goals per game in 2022.

MORE SPORTS CONTENT

Van Danielson, midfield

After redshirting his freshman year in 2021, Van Danielson tallied four goals in 12 games in last year’s campaign.

The 5-foot-10 midfielder added a spark to the blue and white offense when called upon, earning himself five starts and a spot on Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week in November.

Danielson can play both the midfield and forward positions, allowing Cook to evaluate and have flexibility with his lineup options throughout the year. Going into his redshirt-sophomore season, expect Danielson to continue elevating his role in the Nittany Lion offense.

Sean Bettenhausen, midfield

Sean Bettenhausen saw his role increase in the 2022 season, starting in 13 of the 14 games he played in. With two seasons now under his belt for the blue and white, expect the junior to be a leader for the midfield unit in 2023.

Bettenhausen scored his first career goal during his sophomore season to help Penn State upset No. 18 West Virginia in the home opener.

Coach Cook relied on the crafty midfielder to log a lot of minutes in 2022, including contributing 88 minutes at center-midfield in the shutout win against No. 9 Maryland and 86 minutes in a road draw against Michigan State.

MORE SPORTS CONTENT

Femi Awodesu, defense

Awodesu has improved in each of his first three seasons with the Nittany Lions’ defensive unit.

In 2022, Awodesu started in 15 games, contributed 1336 minutes and scored a goal against No. 9 Maryland.

Awodesu’s ability to cover all over the back line helped him earn second team All-Big Ten honors and a spot on the Big Ten Preseason Watch list in his junior campaign.

Awodesu heads into his senior year looking to man the defensive unit once again and keep the ball out of Shakes’ hands as much as possible.

With a good amount of familiar faces returning, coach Cook will no doubt have a ton of options for how he wants to set his lineup in 2023.

With the help of these key returning players, along with incoming recruits, the 2023 Penn State squad should once again be primed to compete for a Big Ten championship and make its way back into the NCAA Tournament.

MORE SPORTS CONTENT