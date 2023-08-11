Five key men’s soccer matchups to look out for in 2023

Penn State will look to navigate its way through a difficult schedule with the hopes of returning to the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

The Nittany Lions are set to have multiple matchups against teams ranked within the preseason top 25 starting with their out of conference play.

Coach Jeff Cook and company will no doubt have their hands full this fall, but the young squad will be eager to take the field come Aug. 24.

Here’s a look at five potential marquee matchups for the blue and white in 2023.

Pittsburgh — Aug. 24

Penn State will open its season against in-state rival Pittsburgh in a road clash that should be full of excitement.

The Panthers will open the season ranked No. 5 in the country after a 12-5-5 record in 2022 and a spot in the College Cup semifinals.

The opportunity to knock off a top-five team in the nation would be a huge momentum boost for this Nittany Lion team that has a sour taste in their mouth after posting a record of 6-6-4 in 2022.

The blue and white should come into this matchup highly motivated and ready to go in the battle of Pennsylvania.

Syracuse — Sept. 1

What better way to start September than a Friday night matchup on Jeffrey Field against the defending National Champions?

Syracuse will begin the 2023 season ranked the No. 1 team in the country coming off of a dramatic win that went to penalty kicks in the 2022 National Championship game.

The Orange dominated in 2022, holding a record of 18-2-5, including a 1-0 win over the Nittany Lions last August.

As Penn State looks to avenge its loss from last year, the task will not be an easy one as Syracuse will come in ready to defend its title.

Penn — Sept. 8

Pittsburgh will not be the only in-state matchup for the blue and white this year.

The Nittany Lions will host the No. 25 ranked Quakers in another Friday night battle before conference play begins.

Penn went 13-3-2 in 2022 and knocked off the Big Ten Tournament Champion Rutgers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Syracuse in the second round.

This should be an interesting matchup early in the season and a great test for both squads as they look for momentum.

Maryland — Sept. 19

Maryland goes into the 2023 season ranked No. 14 after a disappointing end to a strong season in 2022.

The Terrapins won the Big Ten regular season but were eliminated in both the second round of the Big Ten and NCAA Tournament.

This year’s matchup will be highly anticipated as Penn State and Maryland had an intense battle in 2022 that resulted in a 3-3 draw.

Both teams will look to gain the advantage in a matchup that could be huge for conference standings come November when the Big Ten Tournament begins.

Indiana — Oct. 7

Redemption will be on the mind for the blue and white when they take on preseason No. 2 Indiana at home this October.

The Hoosiers were the runner-up of the NCAA Tournament after falling to Syracuse in penalty kicks.

Indiana swept Penn State in 2022 with a 4-2 victory in the regular season and a 1-0 win in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions should have a good idea of where they stand in the conference by the time this matchup rolls around and picking up three points would go a long way for their season.

With a difficult schedule ahead, Penn State will look to focus on one game at a time as it tries to turn things around from last season.

