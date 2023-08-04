 Skip to main content
featured

Ex-Penn State men’s soccer forward Danny Bloyou signs 25-day contract with USL Championship squad

Mens Soccer vs American - Danny Bloyou

Forward, Danny Bloyou (9) runs for the ball during the game against American at Jeffrey Field on Monday, September 6, 2021. Penn State defeated American 3-1.

 Ernesto Estremera JR

Danny Bloyou inked a short-team deal Friday.

Bloyou, who went to Penn State from 2020-21, signed a 25-day contract with Hartford Athletic, which plays in the USL Championship.

In two campaigns with the blue and white, the forward scored 12 goals and added nine assists. Prior to becoming a Nittany Lion, Bloyou suited up for Old Dominion for two years.

The former Penn Stater was selected with the 75th pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Atlanta United FC. He then spent the year with FC Tucson, appearing in six matches for the USL League One club.

