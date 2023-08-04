Ex-Penn State men’s soccer forward Danny Bloyou signs 25-day contract with USL Championship squad

Danny Bloyou inked a short-team deal Friday.

Bloyou, who went to Penn State from 2020-21, signed a 25-day contract with Hartford Athletic, which plays in the USL Championship.

Hartford Athletic have signed forward Daniel Bloyou to a 25-day contract.The striker joins the green and blue after spending 2022 with FC Tucson.📰- https://t.co/OOSjumzeiT pic.twitter.com/qV3FRCkhgi — Hartford Athletic (@hfdathletic) August 4, 2023

In two campaigns with the blue and white, the forward scored 12 goals and added nine assists. Prior to becoming a Nittany Lion, Bloyou suited up for Old Dominion for two years.

The former Penn Stater was selected with the 75th pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Atlanta United FC. He then spent the year with FC Tucson, appearing in six matches for the USL League One club.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE