Checking in | How past Penn State men’s soccer standouts are faring at the professional level

Though it’s not nearly as successful as its women’s counterpart at producing top-level talent, the men’s soccer program at Penn State has developed an array of gifted players.

From first-year pros to established veterans, many former Nittany Lions have made noise at the next level.

Here’s how five ex-Penn State student-athletes are currently faring in the professional ranks.

Andrew Privett

One of the bigger names in recent team history is also the latest Nittany Lion to make his pro debut.

Andrew Privett appeared in his first MLS game on July 15, coming off the bench for Charlotte FC and playing 53 minutes.

As of Aug. 2, Privett has started two Leagues Cup contests for his club but has yet to register a point, despite starting in both matches.

In his four seasons with the blue and white, the midfielder tallied 14 goals and 13 assists. His strongest year by far came in 2021 when he scored a team-high nine goals as a junior.

Noah Pilato

The next Nittany Lion is another midfielder playing in the U.S.

Oak Hill, Virginia, native Noah Pilato suits up for the Greenville Triumph in USL League One, the third tier of American soccer.

Pilato has appeared in 19 matches for the side this season, while scoring three goals and adding two assists.

But before making his way to South Carolina and becoming the face of the organization’s Star Wars-themed match, Pilato spent five years in Happy Valley. Serving mainly in a defensive role, he tallied just one goal in 48 games.

Aaron Molloy

While Aaron Molloy suits up in yet another American league, the midfielder hails from a different nation.

The Irishman currently plays for Memphis 901 in the USL Championship, the second-highest league in the United States.

Molloy has five assists and two goals in 21 caps in 2023. The 26-year-old was drafted by the Portland Timbers with the 16th overall pick in 2020 but has not made his MLS debut.

After a year at Keiser University in Florida, Molloy went on to put together multiple All-Big Ten campaigns. In 2019 with the blue and white, Molloy tallied 24 points and finished in the top 15 for the MAC Hermann Trophy.

Pierre Reedy

Also suiting up in the USL Championship is former three-time Penn State captain Pierre Reedy.

Reedy signed with Charleston Battery on July 14 and has seen the field three times since. His debut for the squad came against Miami FC just two days after his signing was announced.

Prior to returning to his home country, Reedy spent time with Scottish side Dundee FC. He failed to register much traction with the club, though, earning just three substitute caps.

With the Nittany Lions, Reedy was an All-American and all-conference selection. The Pennsylvanian racked up 69 caps and 32 points across five seasons.

Dayonn Harris

The one student-athlete on this list who didn’t finish his collegiate career in blue and white rounds things out.

Dayonn Harris played in 24 contests for Penn State before transferring to UConn. With the Huskies, Harris started in all 39 of his appearances and tallied 30 points.

Since turning pro in 2020, the winger has played in America’s second and third leagues.

This year with the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL Championship, the Canadian has made 19 appearances. Harris has one goal and two assists so far for the club.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE